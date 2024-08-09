A Sweet Tooth Gone Sour: Global Rise in Sugary Drink Consumption Among Youth

Nearly 23% increase in sugar-sweetened beverage consumption from 1990 to 2018. While sugar intake was similar for boys and girls, it was higher among teenagers, city dwellers, and children from less educated households. Researchers from Tufts University's Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy published these findings in The BMJ (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Intake of sugar sweetened beverages among children and adolescents in 185 countries between 1990 and 2018: population based study
Go to source). The study drew from the Global Dietary Database, a large comprehensive compilation of what people around the world eat or drink, to generate the first global estimates and trends of sugar-sweetened beverage intake in youth. These were defined as soda, juice drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks, and home-sweetened fruit drinks such as aguas frescas with added sugars and containing more than 50 kcal per 1 cup serving. Incorporating data from over 1,200 surveys from 1990 through 2018 in a large model, the research team found that youth (defined as those ages 3 to 19 years) were drinking more and had nearly twice the overall intake of adults.
‘A staggering 238 million young people (10% of global youth) in 56 countries are guzzling down 7+ #sugarydrinks a week! #childhoodobesity #globalhealth’
Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Consumption Among YouthThe research team’s definition of sugary drinks excluded 100% fruit juices, non-caloric artificially sweetened drinks, and sweetened milks.
Sugar-sweetened beverage intake among young people varied dramatically by world region, averaging 3.6 servings per week globally and ranging from 1.3 servings per week in South Asia to 9.1 in Latin America and the Caribbean.
“Sugary beverages increase weight gain and risk of obesity, so even though kids don’t often develop diabetes or cardiovascular disease when they are young, there could be significant impacts later in life,” said first author Laura Lara-Castor, a recent graduate of the Friedman School and now a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Washington. “This study highlights the need for targeted education and policy interventions to change behavior early on and prevent the adverse outcomes associated with sugar-sweetened beverage intake in childhood.”
Among the world’s most populous nations, those with the highest sugary drink intakes by youth in 2018 included Mexico (10.1 servings per week), followed by Uganda (6.9), Pakistan (6.4), South Africa (6.2), and the United States (6.2). Looking at trends from 1990 to 2018, the region with the largest increase in consumption among youth was Sub-Saharan Africa, in which average weekly servings grew 106% to 2.17 servings per week, an acceleration that requires attention, say the researchers.
In recent years, many governments worldwide have been implementing measures such as soda taxes and restrictions on the sale of sugary drinks in schools to promote healthy dietary habits. These efforts are new and also face strong opposing forces such as aggressive industry marketing and the globalization of the food sector.
Advertisement
Reference:
- Intake of sugar sweetened beverages among children and adolescents in 185 countries between 1990 and 2018: population based study - (https://www.bmj.com/content/386/bmj-2024-079234)
Source-Eurekalert