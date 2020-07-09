Genetics of Blood: Study

The researchers chose to study 15 characteristics of blood cells because previous studies had already uncovered mutations whose consequences were limited to certain populations.The blood characteristics include such things as hemoglobin concentration and platelet counts.The researchers found more than 5,000 mutations in human DNA that affect the blood characteristics of populations around the world by testing more than 45 million genetic variations.They found that the vast majority of mutations associated with blood cells were common to all five major population groups.But aside from these, the researchers also found about 100 mutations whose effect was restricted to certain populations and are not found in people of European descent.The researchers identified a mutation in the interleukin- 7 gene in individuals of South Asian origin.This mutated gene stimulates the secretion of this molecule and thus increases the levels of lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell in the immune system) circulating in their blood.This kind of mutation can affect the health of South Asian people. The mutation could influence the capacity of South Asians to resist certain infections or develop diseases like blood cancer.The researchers cautioned that these are hypothesis at present, and they do not have the capacity to test them.The researchers prioritized certain genes that have an overall effect on the blood cell population.This identification could improve ways of predicting the risk of suffering from certain diseases and to develop new, more effective treatments, in the long term.The obstacles for the research would include major investments, and researchers need to be convinced that it is important that all population groups globally need to be included in these types of genetic studies.Lettre noted.In the future, he said,Source: Medindia