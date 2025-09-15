A Single Shot to Save Koalas: World-First Chlamydia Vaccine Approved

Australia approves single-dose chlamydia vaccine for koalas, offering hope against this deadly threat.
In a world first, a vaccine has been approved to protect Australia’s endangered koalas from infection and death caused by chlamydia. Developed by the University of the Sunshine Coast, the vaccine’s approval by Australia’s veterinary medicine regulator is a major step in the fight against one of the greatest threats to the long-term survival of the nation’s iconic marsupial.
Led by Professor of Microbiology Peter Timms, University of the Sunshine Coast researchers have spent more than 10 years developing the vaccine to protect koalas from the disease, which can cause painful urinary tract infections, infertility, blindness, and even death.
A World First in Wildlife Protection“UniSC knew a single-dose vaccine – without the need for a booster – was the answer to reducing the rapid, devastating spread of this disease, which accounts for as much as half of koala deaths across wild populations,” Professor Timms said.
“Some individual wild colonies, where infection rate can be as high as 70 percent, are edging closer to extinction every day.
“We were determined to do the hard yards to move from research to this vital next stage – a high-quality, veterinary-approved product that can now be used in wildlife hospitals, veterinary clinics, and in the field to protect the nation’s most at-risk koalas.”
Why the Chlamydia Vaccine MattersUntil now, antibiotics were the only treatment available for infected koalas, but they can disrupt a koala’s ability to digest eucalyptus leaves – its sole source of food – leading to starvation and, in some cases, death. They also often fail to prevent future infection, leaving populations vulnerable.
A decade of clinical data, gathered through multiple vaccination trials, confirmed the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. This includes the largest and longest-ever study of wild koalas, led by UniSC Senior Researcher Dr. Sam Phillips.
“This study found it reduced the likelihood of koalas developing symptoms of chlamydia during breeding age and decreased mortality from the disease in wild populations by at least 65 percent,” Dr. Phillips said.
“The vaccine has been trialed on hundreds of wild koalas, others in captivity and wildlife hospitals, and over multiple generations.”
“It’s based on Chlamydia pecorum’s major outer membrane protein (MOMP), and offers three levels of protection – reducing infection, preventing progression to clinical disease, and, in some cases, reversing existing symptoms.”
Global Collaboration for ConservationUniSC drew upon the expertise and resources of global and national partners and supporters to advance the vaccine development. It uses an adjuvant originally developed by the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO), the International Vaccine Institute, the University of British Columbia, and Dalhousie University, with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Source-University of the Sunshine Coast