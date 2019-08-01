medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

A Routine Vaccination During a Hospital Stay is Safe: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  January 8, 2019 at 11:38 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hospitalized patients who received the flu vaccine were at no risk of hospital readmission or risk within the first seven days of discharge, finds a new study. The results of this study are published today in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
A Routine Vaccination During a Hospital Stay is Safe: Study
A Routine Vaccination During a Hospital Stay is Safe: Study

Hospitalized patients who received the flu vaccine had no increased risk of outpatient visits or hospital readmission within seven days of discharge, according to a Kaiser Permanente study.

It also showed that the vast majority of patients who were not vaccinated during their hospital stay remained unvaccinated for the full flu season.

"We know rates of inpatient flu vaccination are low, often due to physician concerns that the vaccine could complicate healing or delay hospital discharge," said Sara Y. Tartof, PhD, MPH, study lead author, Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research & Evaluation. "Our findings demonstrate that not vaccinating patients during a hospitalization may be a missed opportunity. Right now, only 28 percent of patients not already vaccinated prior to hospitalization are being vaccinated before they leave the hospital."

This study builds upon previous research that showed surgical patients who received the flu vaccine during their hospital stay did not have increased risks of complications or delay in discharge compared to surgical patients who were not vaccinated during their stay.

The flu is a highly contagious respiratory infection that can cause serious complications, hospitalizations and, in some cases, even death. Some people -- such as older adults, young children and people with certain health conditions -- are at high risk for serious complications if they get the flu. In addition to recommending annual flu vaccination for people ages 6 months and older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hospitalized patients who are eligible receive the flu vaccine before discharge.

This retrospective cohort study looked at the electronic health records of more than 250,000 patients ages 6 months and older who were hospitalized in a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Southern California during any of three flu seasons from 2011 to 2014 with admission and discharge dates between September 1 and March 31 of the following calendar year.

Researchers found:

71 percent of patients vaccinated during their hospital stay were vaccinated on the day of discharge.

74 percent of those who miss the opportunity to vaccinate before or during hospitalization remained unvaccinated throughout the season.

No increased risk of hospital readmissions, outpatient visits, fever, or clinical evaluations for infection among patients who received the flu vaccine during their hospital stay.

"This research backs up what many physicians have known intuitively for some time: Giving patients the flu vaccine while they are hospitalized is convenient and, most important, safe," said Bruno J. Lewin, MD, a family practice physician at the Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center. "Unless there are contraindications, physicians should have no hesitation to vaccinate patients with the flu vaccine while they are hospitalized."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Microneedle Patch Vaccination with RSV Virus Effective against RSV

Skin vaccination using a microneedle patch vaccine containing inactivated respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) proves to be effective in protection against the serious disease and inflammation caused by the virus.

Memory B cells: Key for more Effective Influenza Vaccinations

Memory B cell might be useful to combat influenza infections, stated new research.

Culturally Tailored Intervention Increases HPV Vaccination of Asian-American Adolescents

Multilevel and technology-based intervention has great potential to increase HPV vaccination rates in diverse Asian American communities.

Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign in Delhi Schools Starts from January

Delhi government has planned to conduct a vaccination campaign in its schools to eliminate measles and control rubella.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Toxic Chemicals and Exposure in Children

Mushroom Types - Edible and Poisonous

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive