medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

A Regulatory Molecule Behind the Functioning of Hematopoietic Stem Cells

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 14, 2019 at 5:48 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A molecule called Ragnase-1 is essential for the regulation of renewal and differentiation of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPC), an origin where all blood cells are derived. According to the study, dysfunction of this molecule leads to an inability in regulating blood cell production, that can lead to the development of adverse effects such as blood-based malignancies.
A Regulatory Molecule Behind the Functioning of Hematopoietic Stem Cells
A Regulatory Molecule Behind the Functioning of Hematopoietic Stem Cells

The body needs to create a continuous supply of blood cells to enter circulation. Blood cells have a wide variety of functions ranging from supplying oxygen to tissues, fighting infections, and enabling the blood to clot upon injury. Avoiding deficiency of these cells or their excessive proliferation must involve a strict regulatory mechanism, but much remains to be clarified about how this works.

In this new study, reported in Nature Communications, the team first used a computer-based analysis to identify those genes that differed markedly in their expression between adult and embryonic HSPCs. Among these genes, they then selected Ragnase-1 for further analyses, given earlier findings of its role in the differentiation of another stem cell type. These further analyses included experiments with the deletion of one or both copies of the Ragnase-1 gene in mice, followed by evaluations of stem cell differentiation into other blood cell lineages and the overall health of these mice.

"Our findings showed that the deletion of both or even just one of the copies of Ragnase-1 led to abnormalities in the renewal and differentiation of HSPCs from the bone marrow," corresponding author Nobuyuki Takakura says. "The Ragnase-1 knockout mice also showed physiological abnormalities like weight loss and an enlarged spleen--and they died at a young age."

The team then looked into the mechanism by which Ragnase-1 facilitates its functions. They found that it exerts regulatory activity at the post-transcriptional level by degrading target mRNAs, Gata2 and Tal1, a process that is important for controlling hematopoiesis.

"Our findings showed that this activity of Ragnase-1 is key to determining whether stem cells remain in a quiescent state, self-renew to maintain a pool of such cells for future differentiation, or start to differentiate into the various blood cell lineages depending on the current needs of the body," lead author Hiroyasu Kidoya says.

The team's finding that Ragnase-1 plays a key role in the self-renewal and differentiation of HSPCs provides a new target for therapeutic strategies aimed at treating diseases such as leukemia.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cell therapy or regenerative medicine uses undifferentiated cells for the treatment of conditions like leukemias.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord Blood Stem Cells - Fundamentals Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Bone Marrow Transplantation Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Stem Cells Acute Coronary Syndrome Stem Cell Therapy 

What's New on Medindia

Figure Foods

Wrinkles

Trigger Finger
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive