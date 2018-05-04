A Peek into Gonorrhea Superbug’s In-Genius Defense may Help Us Destroy It

New insights on how the gonorrhea bacteria cleverly escape the immune system have been discovered in the study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of PLOS Pathogens.
Gonorrhea
which is caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae
can rapidly develop resistance to known antibiotics, and that's why this discovery is important as it could open up ways for new therapies to treat this disease.
‘Gonorrhea-causing superbugs have been found to create smaller blebs of bacterial membrane vesicles, which attack human immune cells (macrophages). They also found that these membrane vesicles interacted with 'macrophages,' triggering these to die in an orchestrated suicide process.’
Gonorrhea is caused by bacteria which can rapidly develop resistance to all known antibiotics - commonly called 'superbugs.' Gonorrhea superbugs have now been detected in every Australian state and territory and are increasingly difficult to treat in the clinic.
Every year, more than 100 million people worldwide develop the sexually transmitted disease
gonorrhea, with health consequences such as infertility, transmission of the disease to newborn babies, and increased risk of HIV infections. There has been a 63 percent rise in gonorrhea in Australia over the past five years.
Monash University researchers have discovered a way the gonorrhea bacteria cleverly evade the immune system - opening up the way for therapies that prevent this process, allowing the body's natural defenses to kill the bug.
Dr. Thomas Naderer and Dr. Pankaj Deo and their team from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, have discovered how the gonorrhea-causing superbug (which is very small) creates even smaller packages of bacterial membrane blebs, termed vesicles, which attack immune cells.
Using cutting-edge super-resolution microscopy, which is able to see, and film, the most minute of events - the researchers found that these membrane vesicles interacted with the cells in the human immune system called 'macrophages,' triggering these to die in an orchestrated suicide process. Macrophages are the cells within the immune system that ordinarily kill foreign invaders like bacteria and viruses, so without them, the gonorrhea bacteria can flourish.
Dr. Naderer said that this new understanding of how the gonorrhea bacteria interact and cause the death of immune system cells "may lead to strategies to combat gonorrhea infection and its symptoms."
The research may also provide information as to how other bacteria evade the immune system and be unaffected by antibiotics. The 2016 Review on Antimicrobial Resistance Final Report and Recommendations states that antibiotic-resistant infection will kill an extra 10 million people a year worldwide - more than currently die from cancer - by 2050 unless action is taken.
Read the full paper in PLOS Pathogens titled 'Outer membrane vesicles from Neisseria gonorrhoeae
target PorB to mitochondria and induce apoptosis.'
Source: Eurekalert