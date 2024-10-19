✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Surgical complications increase hospital costs by 30% or more.

Preoperative Nutrition’s Role in Surgery

Key Decreases In Health Care Utilization Included:

Projected Financial Impact

Implementing a system-wide preoperative nutrition program could result in $7.8 million in annual savings by decreasing hospital stays by 18% and postoperative complications by 33% across various surgical specialties as per a study being presented at the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2024 in San Francisco, California ().The program also reduces "outlier days," or hospital stays exceeding the expected duration, contributing to cost savings.The findings underscore the importance of nutrition in enhancing immune function before surgery, improving patient outcomes, and driving significant cost savings for healthcare systems."Our findings show that incorporating preoperative nutrition as a standard part of surgical care can lead to significant reductions in health care utilization and costs," said Edward A. Joseph, MBBS, lead author and cancer clinical outcomes research fellow at the Allegheny Health Network."These results emphasize the importance of routine nutritional support in the preoperative period to enhance patient recovery and reduce financial burdens on health care systems."Researchers analyzed administrative claims data from 4,078 surgical cases within the Allegheny Health Network healthcare system, spanning eight surgical specialties.They conducted a systematic review to project the impact of preoperative nutrition on hospitalization and long-term complication rates.The review found antranslating to a cumulative reduction of 2,699 hospital days (HD) and 865 outlier days (HD>30) over the study period, ultimately resulting in a projected annual savings of $7.8 million.865 Outlier Days Reduced: The program notably reduced "outlier days," defined as hospital days exceeding expected duration, which are a significant cost to payers. This reduction alone accounted for $6.1 million in projected savings.Long-Term Complication Decrease: By decreasing the rate of long-term complications, the study projected an additional $1.9 million in savings.The study projected the total healthcare utilization cost for the analyzed procedures to be approximately $130.9 million.Implementing the preoperative nutrition program, which costs about $244,680 annually (4,078 patients at $60 per nutrition bundle), resulted in an estimated total savings of $7.8 million annually for the payer/insurance sector.Healthcare providers benefit from the overall reduction in hospital days and decreased complications, which can translate to better resource utilization and potential cost savings in terms of staffing, bed availability, and other operational costs.These nutrition packages, available over the counter, consist of immunonutrition shakes filled with omega-3 fatty acids and arginine to support immune health and surgical recovery.Before surgery, this nutrition package helps patients “carbo-load,” which can improve general well-being both before and after surgery. Nutrition programs were primarily used for cancer patients in the past, but there may be benefits in expanding to more surgical patients.According to the study authors,"These findings underscore the need for more widespread implementation of preoperative nutritional support, as it offers a clear path to improving care and reducing costs," Dr. Joseph said.Source-Eurekalert