medindia

New Targeted Insomnia Treatment Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 23, 2019 at 9:05 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Suvorexant which is a recently approved and more targeted treatment for insomnia has fewer physical side effects, said University of Tsukuba researchers.
New Targeted Insomnia Treatment Developed
New Targeted Insomnia Treatment Developed

However, hypnotics have motor and cognitive side effects. According to new findings from the University of Tsukuba in Japan, suvorexant, which is a recently approved and more targeted treatment, has fewer physical side effects.

Show Full Article


The most common hypnotic agents for the treatment of insomnia are Ł^-aminobutyric acid (GABA) agonists, which bind to GABAA receptors to enhance the action of the inhibitory neurotransmitter, GABA. GABAA receptors are widespread, which means that GABA agonists inhibit neurons throughout the brain and spinal cord, including those that are not involved in sleep. This is not the case for suvorexant, which was approved as a treatment for insomnia in the US and Japan in 2014. According to the new study published in PNAS on November 11, suvorexant has a good efficacy and fewer side effects.

"One concern about the use of GABA agonists is their side effects - they might impair the normal ability to respond to unexpected stimuli during sleep in urgent situations," says first author Jaehoon Seol. "A drug that specifically acts on brain receptors involved in wakefulness, rather than the whole brain, could avoid this."

Suvorexant inhibits orexin receptors of the wake-promoting system, thus inhibiting wakefulness. This makes it a more targeted treatment than GABA agonists. To study whether this would result in less severe side effects, the researchers conducted a randomized controlled trial with 30 healthy men in a sleep lab. Participants took either suvorexant, brotizolam (a GABA agonist), or a placebo before falling asleep and were then woken up 90 minutes later. Their cognitive and physical functioning was then tested.

Suvorexant induced fewer impairments in body balance upon awakening than brotizolam. This could be associated with the cerebellum, a part of the brain that coordinates balance. Namely, the cerebellum contains GABAA receptors but not orexin receptors. In this case, brotizolam may have affected cerebellar functioning, while suvorexant did not.

"This is the first study to investigate the potential side effects of suvorexant and to compare these with those of brotizolam," says Masashi Yanagisawa, lead author of the study. "Also, suvorexant was just as effective as brotizolam in the treatment of insomnia, with comparable effects on sleep duration and efficiency."

With a reported prevalence of 10-60%, insomnia is considered a serious health issue. These new findings are potentially significant and could lead to further large-scale studies in patients with insomnia.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Insomnia Symptom Evaluation

Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia should be treated promptly in order to improve the quality of life and prevent other health problems.

Quiz on Sleep Disorder

The comfort of modern life comes at the cost of restful sleep! "Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone- Anthony Burgess" Scientifically it is proven that a good night's sleep is imperative for maintaining a balance between ...

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.

Sleeping Disorders

How many times have you stayed awake in the dead of the night counting sheep? If it is fairly often then you could be suffering from a sleep disorder!

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders in Children

Sleep disorders are problems in sleep that meet diagnostic criteria for a disorder. They include insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, parasomnias and narcolepsy.

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

More News on:

Sleep Disorders in ChildrenSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A PreludeStress Relief Through Alternative Medicine

What's New on Medindia

Plantar Fasciitis

Toddler Constipation

World Antibiotic Awareness Week: Future of Antibiotics Depends on All of Us
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive