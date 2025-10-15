A New Clue to Hereditary Deafness?

Scientists identify a new gene, CPD, whose deficiency causes hearing loss — and reveal it may be treatable with arginine supplements or NO-boosting drugs.
Scientists have discovered a new genetic cause of hearing loss— a deficiency in an enzyme called carboxypeptidase D (CPD). This condition affects how cells in the ear process essential molecules, leading to damage in the hearing system. Excitingly, this type of hearing loss may be treatable with simple compounds like arginine or drugs that boost a natural signaling molecule in the body (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Carboxypeptidase D deficiency causes hearing loss amenable to treatment
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
A genetic form of deafness might be reversible — thanks to arginine! #geneticdeafness #medindia’
Hearloss Missing Link: CPD and Nitric OxideThe key to this discovery is nitric oxide (NO)—a gas molecule that is naturally formed in our bodies and helps our cells communicate, resist stress, and be healthy. The NO is located inside the inner ear and serves the hair cells and nerve cells that transmit the sound waves into electrical impulses to the brain.
Carboxypeptidase D (CPD) enzyme plays an important role in the production of NO by processing arginine (an amino acid that forms the building block of NO). If the CPD enzyme fails to perform its job, the level of arginine falls, and the production of NO is reduced.
Such NO loss disrupts the fine chemical balance of the cochlea and has a pathogenic impact on the cell, resulting in oxidative damage, stress on the cell, and eventual cell death. These are cells that cannot be replenished! Therefore, once lost, hearing is lost forever.
The research demonstrates that cells of the ear may be rehabilitated by restoring the levels of NO, either by providing supplements of arginine or by using medications that increase NO signalling, which reveals a whole new path in treating or preventing genetic deafness.
Genetic Discovery in FamiliesResearchers studied three Turkish families where multiple children were born with severe hearing loss. Using advanced genome sequencing, they identified rare mutations in the CPD gene. These mutations changed the structure of the CPD enzyme, disabling its ability to process arginine effectively.
To confirm the connection, scientists looked at data from the 100,000 Genomes Project, a UK-based national genetic database. They found that harmful CPD variants were significantly more common in people with hearing loss than in those without, proving that CPD plays a direct role in auditory function.
Importantly, tests in patient-derived cells showed reduced levels of arginine and NO, while animal models (mice and fruit flies) with CPD deficiency developed hearing problems similar to humans. Supplementing these animals with L-arginine or sildenafil (a drug that enhances NO signaling) improved their hearing-related behaviours, offering the first evidence that this form of hereditary deafness might be reversible.
How It Affects the Ear?In laboratory tests, the team found that:
- Patient cells had low levels of arginine and nitric oxide.
- This caused cell death and signs of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress, a cellular “overload” that kills hearing cells.
- Giving these cells L-arginine (an amino acid) or sildenafil (a drug that increases NO signaling) restored cell function and reduced damage.
Hope for a Treatable Genetic Hearing LossUnlike most genetic deafness, which is permanent, CPD-related hearing loss might be reversible with metabolic therapy. Supplements that restore NO levels, like arginine, could one day become part of a simple treatment — or even prevention — strategy for certain forms of hereditary deafness.
This groundbreaking discovery offers new hope for people born deaf due to genetic causes. By revealing the role of CPD and the NO pathway in hearing, scientists have uncovered a potentially treatable form of deafness — marking a major step toward personalized ear care and future gene-based therapies.
