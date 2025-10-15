A New Clue to Hereditary Deafness?

Scientists identify a new gene, CPD, whose deficiency causes hearing loss — and reveal it may be treatable with arginine supplements or NO-boosting drugs.

Hearloss Missing Link: CPD and Nitric Oxide

Genetic Discovery in Families

How It Affects the Ear?

Patient cells had low levels of arginine and nitric oxide.

This caused cell death and signs of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress , a cellular “overload” that kills hearing cells.

and signs of , a cellular “overload” that kills hearing cells. Giving these cells L-arginine (an amino acid) or sildenafil (a drug that increases NO signaling) restored cell function and reduced damage.

Hope for a Treatable Genetic Hearing Loss

Scientists have discovered a— a deficiency in an enzyme called. This condition affects how cells in the ear process essential molecules, leading to damage in the hearing system. Excitingly, this type of hearing loss may bewith simple compounds likeor drugs that boost a natural signaling molecule in the body ().The key to this discovery is—a gas molecule that is naturally formed in our bodies and helps our cells communicate, resist stress, and be healthy. The NO is located inside the inner ear and serves the hair cells and nerve cells that transmit the sound waves into electrical impulses to the brain.plays an important role in the production of NO(an amino acid that forms the building block of NO). If the CPD enzyme fails to perform its job, the level of arginine falls, and the production of NO is reduced.Such NO loss disrupts the fine chemical balance of the cochlea and has a pathogenic impact on the cell, resulting in oxidative damage, stress on the cell, and eventual cell death. These are cells that cannot be replenished! Therefore, once lost, hearing is lost forever.The research demonstrates that cells of the ear may be rehabilitated by restoring the levels of NO, either by providing supplements of arginine or by using medications that increase NO signalling, which reveals a whole new path in treating or preventing genetic deafness.Researchers studiedwhere multiple children were born with severe hearing loss. Using advanced, they identified rare. These mutations changed the structure of the CPD enzyme, disabling its ability to process arginine effectively.To confirm the connection, scientists looked at data from the, a UK-based national genetic database. They found that harmful CPD variants were significantlythan in those without, proving that CPD plays a direct role in auditory function.Importantly, tests inshowed reduced levels of arginine and NO, whilewith CPD deficiency developed hearing problems similar to humans. Supplementing these animals with(a drug that enhances NO signaling) improved their hearing-related behaviours, offering the first evidence thatIn laboratory tests, the team found that:Animal experiments inconfirmed that CPD is essential for hearing — and that boosting the NO pathway could reverse some of the effects.Unlike most genetic deafness, which is permanent, CPD-related hearing loss might be. Supplements that restore NO levels, like arginine, could one day become part of a— or even prevention — strategy for certain forms of hereditary deafness.This groundbreaking discovery offers. By revealing the role of CPD and the NO pathway in hearing, scientists have uncovered a— marking a major step toward personalized ear care and future gene-based therapies.Source-The Journal of Clinical Investigation