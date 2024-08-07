A Gendered Prescription: Unveiling the Pain Gap in Emergency Care

New research exposes a glaring gender gap in emergency pain management. Women are significantly less likely to receive pain medication than men, despite presenting with similar symptoms. This systemic bias persists across age groups and pain levels, and is compounded by underreported pain scores and longer wait times for women (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Sex Bias in Pain Management Decisions
Go to source). Urgent action is needed to address this crisis, including comprehensive training for healthcare providers and policy changes to ensure equitable pain treatment for all patients.
Women Undertreated for Pain in Emergency RoomsA new study led by Prof. Shoham Choshen-Hillel and Mika Guzikevits from the Hebrew University, Dr. Alex Gileles-Hillel from Hebrew University- Hadassah Medical Center, Dr. Tom Gordon-Hecker from Ben-Gurion University, and an international team of researchers from Hebrew University, Hadassah Medical Center, the University of Missouri, and Marshall University has uncovered a concerning sex bias in pain management decisions at emergency rooms.
The research, published in the journal PNAS, analyzed over 21,000 patient records across the United States and Israel and found that female patients are consistently less likely to receive pain medication prescriptions compared to male patients with similar complaints.
By analyzing electronic health records from American and Israeli healthcare systems, the researchers present evidence that a female patient discharged from the emergency department is less likely to receive treatment for a pain complaint compared to a male patient.
Specifically, datasets from emergency departments in the US and Israel, with a total sample size of 21,851 discharge notes, revealed that female patients are less likely to receive a prescription for any type of analgesic medication, both opioids and non-opioids, compared to male patients.
Female patients with pain complaints are less likely to receive analgesics for every pain score and at every age group and receive less analgesics from both male and female physicians. In addition, female patients stay an additional 30 minutes at the emergency department, and their pain score is 10% less likely to be recorded by triage nurses.
Interestingly, the study found that this disparity in prescribing pain medication exists regardless of whether the treating physician is male or female. Both male and female doctors are less likely to prescribe pain medication to women, indicating that the bias is pervasive and not limited to one sex of healthcare providers.
In a controlled experiment, nurses judged female patients' pain as less intense than male patients' pain when presented with identical clinical scenarios. This suggests that there may be a subconscious bias in how healthcare professionals perceive and assess pain based on the patient's sex.
"Our research reveals a troubling bias in how women's pain is perceived and treated in emergency care settings," said Prof. Choshen-Hillel. "This under-treatment of female patients' pain could have serious implications for women's health outcomes, potentially leading to longer recovery times, complications, or chronic pain conditions."
Recommendations: The study argues that these findings reflect a systemic under-treatment of women's pain in medical settings. The researchers call for urgent policy interventions to address this bias and ensure equal pain treatment regardless of sex. They recommend training programs for healthcare professionals to recognize and counteract sex biases and suggest that pain management protocols should be revisited and standardized to ensure fair and adequate treatment for all patients.
