by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  August 8, 2020 at 3:29 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

A Cigarette Per Day Increases Risk of Cancer, Death
Each cigarette smoked a day by heavier smokers increases the risk of contracting some diseases by more than 30 percent.

The Australian Centre for Precision Health based at the University of South Australia led the study, which links heavier smoking with 28 separate health conditions, revealing a 17-fold increase in emphysema, 8-fold increase in atherosclerosis (clogged arteries) and a 6.5-fold higher incidence of lung cancer.

The findings, published in EClinicalMedicine, analysed hospital data and mortality statistics from more than 152,483 ever smokers, who include people who have smoked in the past, in the UK Biobank to look how heavier smoking affects disease risks.


Chief Investigator, UniSA Professor Elina Hypponen, says the risk of suffering respiratory diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases increased with each cigarette smoked per day.

The links between heavier smoking and emphysema, heart disease, pneumonia and respiratory cancers were particularly high, but the researchers also found associations with many other respiratory diseases, renal failure, septicaemia, eye disorders, and complications of surgery or medical procedures. Professor Hypponen says, "Tobacco smoking is the leading preventable cause of death worldwide and smokers typically die 10 years earlier than non-smokers. Despite a global decline in smoking over the last 20 years, an estimated 20 percent of the world's population aged over 15 years are still smoking tobacco."

"In the US alone, smokers number 40 million, with 16 million of those living with a disease caused by smoking. This costs their economy more than $300 billion per annum," Prof Hypponen says.

The most recent statistics from Australia show that about 13.8 percent of its adult population (2.6 million people) are daily smokers. Despite a 10 percent reduction since1995, smoking is estimated to kill 19,000 Australians a year, accounting for nine percent of the total burden of disease and $137 billion in annual medical costs.

Several known smoking outcomes, including stroke, were not identified in the study, which only counted cases above 200 for each health condition.

"We only looked at how heavier smoking further affects diseases risks in a group of people who are all at least past smokers, so compared to never smokers, the health effects are going to be even more notable. Other factors, including when people start smoking or how long they have smoked, may also affect the health consequences arising from smoking," Professor Hypponen says.

In the past 20 years, the proportion of people smoking a pack or more per day has decreased in countries such as the US and Australia, while there has been an increase in those smoking less than 10 cigarettes per day.

While this reflects progress, the study shows that each additional cigarette smoked matters, notably increasing the risks of cancer, respiratory, circulatory and many other diseases.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer
Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.
READ MORE
Health Hazards of Smoking
Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.
READ MORE
Smoking among Women
Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.
READ MORE
Smoking And Cancer
Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking
Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Smoking And Tobacco
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Health Hazards of SmokingSmoking And CancerSmoking And TobaccoDeath FactsBereavementAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Smoking among WomenCigarette Smoking - A Silent KillerAntioxidants to Help You When You Quit SmokingAcute Coronary Syndrome