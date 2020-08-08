A Cigarette Per Day Increases Risk of Cancer, Death

Chief Investigator, UniSA Professor Elina Hypponen, says the risk of suffering respiratory diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases increased with each cigarette smoked per day.The links between heavier smoking and emphysema, heart disease, pneumonia and respiratory cancers were particularly high, but the researchers also found associations with many other respiratory diseases, renal failure, septicaemia, eye disorders, and complications of surgery or medical procedures. Professor Hypponen says, "Tobacco smoking is the leading preventable cause of death worldwide and smokers typically die 10 years earlier than non-smokers. Despite a global decline in smoking over the last 20 years, an estimated 20 percent of the world's population aged over 15 years are still smoking tobacco."Prof Hypponen says.The most recent statistics from Australia show that about 13.8 percent of its adult population (2.6 million people) are daily smokers. Despite a 10 percent reduction since1995, smoking is estimated to kill 19,000 Australians a year, accounting for nine percent of the total burden of disease and $137 billion in annual medical costs.Several known smoking outcomes, including stroke, were not identified in the study, which only counted cases above 200 for each health condition.Professor Hypponen says.In the past 20 years, the proportion of people smoking a pack or more per day has decreased in countries such as the US and Australia, while there has been an increase in those smoking less than 10 cigarettes per day.While this reflects progress, the study shows that each additional cigarette smoked matters, notably increasing the risks of cancer, respiratory, circulatory and many other diseases.Source: Eurekalert