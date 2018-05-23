medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

A Cancer Patient's Remarkable Response to Antimalarial Drug Treatment

by Sushma Rao on  May 23, 2018 at 3:20 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An ovarian cancer patient's exceptionable journey to recovery could be attributed an antimalarial drug treatment she received for an autoimmune disease, according to a case report. The report which discuses in detail the patient's remarkable recovery and response to treatment was published in ecancermedicalscience.
A Cancer Patient's Remarkable Response to Antimalarial Drug Treatment
A Cancer Patient's Remarkable Response to Antimalarial Drug Treatment

Researchers led by Dr Franco Muggia, Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center, New York, USA, describe a case of a patient who received treatment for dermatomyositis, an autoimmune condition that causes muscle weakness and skin rashes. For this condition, she received treatment that included hydroxychloroquine and quinacrine, which are more commonly known as antimalarial drugs.

But the patient later presented with an advanced and aggressive form of ovarian cancer. Although effective treatments exist, this type of cancer is usually expected to recur within a median of 18 months to 2 years.

Dr Muggia's patient surprised her doctors with her immediate and lasting response to the cancer treatment.

Three years on, the patient continues to be disease-free - both from ovarian cancer and dermatomyositis. Follow-up has shown no signs of cancer, and the patient is reportedly symptom-free.

Previously published evidence in ecancermedicalscience has shown that antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and quinacrine may play a role in cancer treatment, as they appear to work together with cancer drugs, making treatments more effective.

The medical community is becoming increasingly interested in "repurposed" drugs, or drugs that were originally developed for one condition, then found to be useful for other conditions.

"This is an interesting example of serendipity - an incidental finding of a cancer patient responding strongly to a non-cancer drug used for the treatment of a co-morbid condition," says Dr Pan Pantziarka of The Anticancer Fund, Belgium, and one of the leaders of the Repurposing Drugs in Oncology (ReDO) Project. "It's important to publish such cases as they may provide early data for later preclinical and clinical investigation."

Dr Muggia stresses that conclusions cannot be drawn from the example of one patient. "However, the depth of the response of an aggressive high-grade serous ovarian cancer to the initial platinum-taxane doublet, after months of dermatomyositis and treatment with anti-malarial drugs, should encourage further inquiries into the role of autophagy, its subsequent inhibition, and immunity in enhancing responses to [platinum-based] chemotherapy."

Dr Pantziarka says, "There is already strong evidence that anti-malarials such as hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine possess anticancer activity, as was summarised by the ReDO Project last year. If replicated, it would show yet again the therapeutic value still to be realised in so many of our existing non-cancer medicines."

Dr Muggia adds, "Much remains to be learned about ovarian cancer biology and autophagy. We hope the current report catalyzes additional work in this area."

At the time of publication, Dr Muggia's patient remained disease-free.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the 'silent killer' as the symptoms go unnoticed until the disease advances.

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer

Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer

Cancers arising from the organs of the female reproductive tract (uterine, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal cancers) are termed gynecologic cancers.

Ovarian Cancer Drug Rucaparib Can Treat Pancreatic Cancer Patients With BRCA Mutation

Ovarian Cancer Drug Rucaparib Can Treat Pancreatic Cancer Patients With BRCA Mutation

Patients with aggressive pancreatic cancer with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations who have few or no other treatment options can benefit from rucaparib drug. PARP inhibitor rucaparib was approved by FDA last month for the treatment of ovarian cancer

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Signature Drug Toxicity Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Drugs Banned in India Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...