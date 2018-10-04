A 2-month-old Baby Girl Born with Half Her Skull Missing

Font : A- A+



A 2-month-old girl was born with part of her skull missing and was left fighting for her life in the hospital. She was born in February in a remote village in eastern Cambodia.

A 2-month-old Baby Girl Born with Half Her Skull Missing



Baby Ah Neath was born with a severe crater in the front of her head, and also part of her skull jutted out at the back of her head.



‘Anencephaly, a severe congenital disability is a type of neural tube defect, where the baby is born without a part of the brain and skull.’ Srey, the mother of the baby said: "I knew there was something very wrong with my baby when she was born."



Doctors said that the girl's deformed skull was caused by



However, there is no known cure for anencephaly, and most of the babies born die early soon after their birth.



"We are facing hardship and struggling to raise her to survive on the planet. Our only hope is that doctors may be able to help, or a foreign doctor may help," said Ah Neath's parents.



Ah Neath was in the hospital for two months and was kept on regular oxygen to regulate her breathing.



She has been discharged and is living now with family in the Ponhea Kraek District.



The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that anencephaly is a severe congenital disability, where the baby is born without parts of the brain and skull and is a type of neural tube defect.



Ah Neath's parents Srey and Heang had to sell their home to cover the mounting medical expenses.



The family is desperately crowdfunding to take Ah Neath to a hospital in the capital city Phnom Penh, hoping that the doctors would be able to help.







Source: Medindia Baby Ah Neath was born with a severe crater in the front of her head, and also part of her skull jutted out at the back of her head.Srey, the mother of the baby said: "I knew there was something very wrong with my baby when she was born."Doctors said that the girl's deformed skull was caused by anencephaly , which is a neural tube defect (NTD) where a portion of the baby's brain and skull would be missing.However, there is no known cure for anencephaly, and most of the babies born die early soon after their birth."We are facing hardship and struggling to raise her to survive on the planet. Our only hope is that doctors may be able to help, or a foreign doctor may help," said Ah Neath's parents.Ah Neath was in the hospital for two months and was kept on regular oxygen to regulate her breathing.She has been discharged and is living now with family in the Ponhea Kraek District.The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that anencephaly is a severe congenital disability, where the baby is born without parts of the brain and skull and is a type of neural tube defect.Ah Neath's parents Srey and Heang had to sell their home to cover the mounting medical expenses.The family is desperately crowdfunding to take Ah Neath to a hospital in the capital city Phnom Penh, hoping that the doctors would be able to help.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: