Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize – Interview With Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan

An Interview was done with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan, who was awarded Sjöberg Prize worth one million US dollars for the year 2022, for his discovery of the fusion gene responsible for more than half of all prostate cancer cases.



Dr. Arul is an S.P. Hicks Endowed Professor of Pathology and Urology at the University of Michigan Medical School, in USA. Interestingly the Sjöberg Prize was established by Bengt Sjöberg, a businessman who was diagnosed with cancer and he donated two billion Swedish kronor to promote scientific research that primarily focuses on cancer, health and the environment.