International Women’s Day: How A Plastic Surgeon Put a Smile on Children’s Faces

Dr Jyotsna Murthy, Professor of Plastic Surgery, SRMC, shares her journey with Smile Train in performing free surgeries for 12,000 children with cleft lip and palate in the past 17 years.

International Women's Day is an annual event observed on the 8th of March to commemorate the movement of women's rights. The day brings together governments across the globe, institutions and non-profit organizations focusing on celebrating women. The theme for 2018 International Women's Day is #PressforProgress.