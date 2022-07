Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?

What is Hemophilia?

About Hemophilia Federation (India)

Hemophilia is a genetic and life-threatening bleeding disorder. Due to the lack of clotting proteins even with the slightest cut, patients' blood does not clot normally. This ailment needs to be taken special care or else it leads to recurrent and prolonged bleeding into joints and muscles sometimes leading to permanent disability and even worse, to death at times.Infusion of Anti-Hemophilic Factors (AHF), seems to be the only possible treatment that is quite expensive. (One unit of Factor costs approximately Rs. 10-12, and during any bleeding episode, a person requires 500 to 2,000 IUs in one shot, resulting in an average expenditure of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000.)Hemophilia Federation (India) is a non-profit, organization working for the welfare of people suffering from hemophilia . They have a network of almost 90 Chapters spread across the country, aiming to reach out to more and more people suffering from hemophilia.