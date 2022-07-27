Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Divyanshi Srivastava. (2022, July 27). Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death? . Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 27, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/interviews/can-hemophilia-the-genetic-blood-disorder-lead-to-death-208076-1.htm.

MLA Divyanshi Srivastava. "Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?". Medindia. Jul 27, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/interviews/can-hemophilia-the-genetic-blood-disorder-lead-to-death-208076-1.htm>.

Chicago Divyanshi Srivastava. "Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/interviews/can-hemophilia-the-genetic-blood-disorder-lead-to-death-208076-1.htm. (accessed Jul 27, 2022).

Harvard Divyanshi Srivastava. 2021. Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?. Medindia, viewed Jul 27, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/interviews/can-hemophilia-the-genetic-blood-disorder-lead-to-death-208076-1.htm.