About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?

Divyanshi Srivastava
Written by Divyanshi Srivastava
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 27, 2022 at 3:43 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Blood doesn’t clot in hemophilic patients due to the lack of clotting proteins
  • Anti-Hemophilic Factor (AHF) injection is the only possible treatment, but its costly and neither developed nor readily available in India
  • Excessive bleeding sometimes leads to death

Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?

What is Hemophilia?

Hemophilia is a genetic and life-threatening bleeding disorder. Due to the lack of clotting proteins even with the slightest cut, patients' blood does not clot normally. This ailment needs to be taken special care or else it leads to recurrent and prolonged bleeding into joints and muscles sometimes leading to permanent disability and even worse, to death at times.

Infusion of Anti-Hemophilic Factors (AHF), seems to be the only possible treatment that is quite expensive. (One unit of Factor costs approximately Rs. 10-12, and during any bleeding episode, a person requires 500 to 2,000 IUs in one shot, resulting in an average expenditure of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000.)

About Hemophilia Federation (India)

Hemophilia Federation (India) is a non-profit, organization working for the welfare of people suffering from hemophilia. They have a network of almost 90 Chapters spread across the country, aiming to reach out to more and more people suffering from hemophilia.

New Hemophilia Drug Launched in India
New Hemophilia Drug Launched in India
In India, more than 1,36,000 people have hemophilia, which causes lifelong bleeding. However, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company has launched a new hemophilia drug.
Advertisement


The organization also aims to provide quality care, affordable treatment, educational and psycho-social support, and economic rehabilitation. The Federation has been voicing about hemophilia for the last 39 years.

World Hemophilia Day

Hemophilia is a rare disorder that often goes unnoticed because of a lack of awareness. Massive sensitization drives are needed to make people aware of this rare genetic disorder. World Hemophilia Day is one of the main initiatives that is observed globally in 140 countries to stimulate the same.

Main Concerns

  • Healthcare practitioners are not aware of the ailment.
  • Huge lack of procurement of AHF.
  • Uneven distribution of AHF.
  • No good hemophilia policy at the state and central levels.
  • Women can also have hemophilia but it is of a much rarer concern.

Government Working on the Issue

The most important component of human existence is blood. Considering the importance, and future projection and prevention and proving effective management, the Government of India has prepared comprehensive guidelines for prevention and control of hemoglobinopathies (Thalassemia, Sickle cell anemia and other variant anomia).

Under the National Health Mission, the Government of India provides financial support to the States to strengthen their health care systems, including a system for handling blood disorders with the following tasks.

Vision for Future

  • Ensuring the infrastructure required for networking of services at different levels of health care.
  • Strengthened to ensure screening of children and the antenatal mothers.
  • Training of the required staff involved in the program for blood disorders.
  • Providing optimal care to all patients of thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and hemophilia by establishing daycare facilities for transfusion and infusion, monitoring with the help of state health departments.
  • Provide financial support for obtaining medicines like iron chelation, AHF, and other necessary drugs in coordination with the state health department.
  • Awareness programs for hemoglobinopathies and hemophilia must be organized.
  • A national registry is being created which would be worthwhile and would be an important tool for planning future patient services.
  • Health fraternity and doctors must be made consciously aware for the same.


Source: Medindia
Hemophilia – Beating the ‘Bloody’ Disorder
Hemophilia – Beating the ‘Bloody’ Disorder
Meet the 'patient' leader who reaches out to fellow hemophiliacs on World Hemophilia Day 2011 with the message that it is possible to lead a successful life with hemophilia, the bleeding disorder.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Divyanshi Srivastava. (2022, July 27). Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 27, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/interviews/can-hemophilia-the-genetic-blood-disorder-lead-to-death-208076-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Divyanshi Srivastava. "Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?". Medindia. Jul 27, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/interviews/can-hemophilia-the-genetic-blood-disorder-lead-to-death-208076-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Divyanshi Srivastava. "Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/interviews/can-hemophilia-the-genetic-blood-disorder-lead-to-death-208076-1.htm. (accessed Jul 27, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Divyanshi Srivastava. 2021. Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?. Medindia, viewed Jul 27, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/interviews/can-hemophilia-the-genetic-blood-disorder-lead-to-death-208076-1.htm.

Advertisement

International Workshop on Hemoglobinopathies and Hemophilia at Bangalore
International Workshop on Hemoglobinopathies and Hemophilia at Bangalore
An international workshop was held in Bangalore in February 2018 to discuss about the current status of prevalent blood and bleeding disorders in India.
World Hemophilia Day 2021: “Adapting to Change & Sustaining Care in a New World”
World Hemophilia Day 2021: “Adapting to Change & Sustaining Care in a New World”
World Hemophilia Day is celebrated on 17th April every year. It aims to generate awareness about hemophilia. This year's focus is on adapting to change and sustaining care in a new world in the wake of COVID-19.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
View all
Recommended Reading
Blood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBlood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Bombay Blood GroupBombay Blood Group
Christianson SyndromeChristianson Syndrome
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
ThalassemiaThalassemia
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Genetics and Stem Cells Christianson Syndrome Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Color Blindness Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Drug Interaction Checker Blood Donation - Recipients Accident and Trauma Care Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) The Essence of Yoga Find a Doctor Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close