medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Government Clueless About Mental Health Data in India

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 7, 2018 at 11:23 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The government does not have a clear idea about the number of people suffering from mental disorders in India, according to a written reply in the Rajya Sabha given by Health and Family Welfare Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey.
Government Clueless About Mental Health Data in India
Government Clueless About Mental Health Data in India

"The data of people affected by mental health issues is not maintained centrally," said the minister in the reply, who went on to share two varying estimates for the percentage of population having mental health issues.

"As per the World Health Organisation's Report ' Depression and Other Common Mental Disorders - Global Health Estimates' released in 2017, the estimated prevalence of depressive disorders in India is 4.5 per cent of the total population," it said.

However, as per the National Mental Health Survey conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru in 12 states of the country, the prevalence of depressive disorders in India is estimated to be 2.7 per cent of the total population, it added.

Further, the minister said, "Counselling sessions have not been made mandatory in educational institutions and offices."

Yet, the government is implementing a District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) for detection, management and treatment of mental disorders or illness in 517 districts of the country under the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), being implemented since 1982.

Choubey said the major components of DMHP are counselling in schools and colleges, work place stress management, life skills training, suicide prevention services and Information Education Communication (IEC) activities for generation of awareness and removal of stigma associated with mental illness.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Adjustment Disorder

Adjustment Disorder

Is lifestyle-related stress worrying you too much? Then it may result in a condition called adjustment disorder that can affect both children and adults.

Eating Disorders

Eating Disorders

Eating disorders involve extreme attitudes and behaviors towards food and weight. It has the highest suicidal mortality rate than other mental illnesses.

Illness Anxiety Disorder

Illness Anxiety Disorder

Illness anxiety disorder is a health phobia and the person is preoccupied with a belief that he or she is seriously ill.

Mind-wandering

Mind-wandering

Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal Imbalance

These signs and symptoms could alert you to a possible hormone imbalance. Too much or too little of ...

 Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...