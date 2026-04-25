97 Bengaluru Staff Poisoned by Heat-Linked Food Spoilage

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Could your breakfast be toxic? #Summerheat turned fermented food into a crisis for 97 employees with #vomiting and #diarrhea. #AI and #biosensors are now vital to detect #foodpoisoning before food is served. #foodpoisoning #foodsafetyIndia #biosensors #AIinfoodsafety #FSSAI #saferfood #publichealth