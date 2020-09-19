Around 93K COVID-19 Cases Take India Tally Across 53L

Out of the total, 10,13,964 are active, 42,08,431 have been discharged, while 85,619 lost the battle against the viral disease. The recovery rate stands at 79.28 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.61 per cent.
‘93,337 COVID-19 cases in India takes its overall tally across the 53-lakh mark, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.’
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 11,67,496 cases including 31,791 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 8,81,911 sample tests in a single day on18th September 2020, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,24,54,254.
On the global front, India rallied behind the United States, which has recorded 67,22,699 cases and 1,98,509 deaths. The total number of cases in the world stood at 3,03,95,579 and the fatalities rose to 9,50,344.
Source: Medindia