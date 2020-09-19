by Poojitha Shekar on  September 19, 2020 at 1:26 PM Indian Health News
Around 93K COVID-19 Cases Take India Tally Across 53L
India has recorded 93,337 COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally across the 53-lakh mark in the past 24 hours, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 19th September 2020.

Around 1,247 deaths were recorded in a day as 53,08,014 cases were registered with India remaining just behind the US, which it has overtaken in terms of recoveries.

Out of the total, 10,13,964 are active, 42,08,431 have been discharged, while 85,619 lost the battle against the viral disease. The recovery rate stands at 79.28 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.61 per cent.


Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 11,67,496 cases including 31,791 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 8,81,911 sample tests in a single day on18th September 2020, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,24,54,254.

On the global front, India rallied behind the United States, which has recorded 67,22,699 cases and 1,98,509 deaths. The total number of cases in the world stood at 3,03,95,579 and the fatalities rose to 9,50,344.



Source: Medindia

