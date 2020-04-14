92 New Corona Cases In Mumbai, Including 6 From Dharavi

Till Monday Maharashtra notched 161 deaths, the highest in the country, and the state recorded 352 new cases on Monday, the highest single day tally so far.
‘The Covid-19 Task Force will strategise and plan for the pandemic protocols, besides giving expert guidance through a hotline, especially since many of the victims have succumbed to coronavirus with comorbidities.’
As the situation continued to rattle the state health authorities, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the constitution of a special 'Covid-19 Task Force' comprising leading doctors, who will advise the state government on ways and means to tackle the raging pandemic.
The medicos -- who are specialists in various fields -- include the panel Chairman Sanjay Oak, and other members are S. Nagaonkar, Zarir Udwadia, Kedar Toraskar, Rahul Pandit, N. D. Karnik, Zaheer Virani, Pravin Bangar, and Om Shrivastava.
Source: IANS