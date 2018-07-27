medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

About 887 Children Fall Sick After Midday Meals in the Last Three Years

by Iswarya on  July 27, 2018 at 12:19 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Total number of 887 children were fallen sick across the country after having midday meals in the last three years, and thirty complaints were registered against the poor quality of such meals, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
About 887 Children Fall Sick After Midday Meals in the Last Three Years
About 887 Children Fall Sick After Midday Meals in the Last Three Years

"The government has issued guidelines to all states and Union Territories on the food quality, safety and hygiene in school-level kitchens to redress the situation," Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Upendra Kushwaha said in a written reply.

These guidelines include instructions to schools to procure Agmark quality/branded raw items for preparation of midday meals, tasting of meals by 2-3 adult members of School Management Committees, including at least one teacher, before serving to children and to put in place a system of testing of food samples by accredited laboratories.

Further, the Midday Meals Rules, 2015, provide for mandatory testing of food samples by government-recognized laboratories to ensure that the meals meet nutritional standards and quality, he said.

The government has also adopted an elaborate monitoring mechanism at the central, state and district levels to ensure that quality food is served to children.

"A total of 30 complaints from 15 states and UTs, including Delhi, regarding the poor quality of meals was reported in the last three years. A total of 887 children were reported ill after having midday meals in the same period across the country," Kushwaha said.

In 2018, 29 children fell ill in Delhi while nine fell ill in 2017.

The other states where children fell ill after eating midday meals include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, according to the reply.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Delhi: Students Fall Sick After Consuming Midday Meal At Government School

Delhi: Students Fall Sick After Consuming Midday Meal At Government School

The students complained of stomach ache after eating dal-rice served as the midday meal. The Delhi government has ordered tests of samples for the next five days.

Bihar's Midday Meal Toll Rises to 20

Bihar's Midday Meal Toll Rises to 20

The death toll in Bihar's mid-day meal tragedy has risen to 20, say reports.

80 School Kids Fall Sick After Eating Midday Meal in Pune

80 School Kids Fall Sick After Eating Midday Meal in Pune

Around 80 children fell sick on Friday after consumption of unhygienic midday meal at a government school in Pune.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Schools' Midday Meal Fails To Meet Government Standards

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Schools' Midday Meal Fails To Meet Government Standards

A midday meal for primary students must have 450 Kcal and 12 gm of protein but meals of rice and dal tested had 134.82 Kcal and 7.11 gm of protein in January.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive