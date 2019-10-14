75-year-old woman has delivered a baby girl in Kota, Rajasthan through in vitro fertilization (IVF), doctors confirmed.



A team of pediatricians is monitoring the child. She wanted to try IVF, said Abhilasha Kinkar, a doctor at a private hospital.

75-Year-Old Woman Delivers Baby Girl in Kota

‘The underweight child born to the 75-year-old woman has been shifted to the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) of another hospital while the woman was in Kinkar Hospital in Kota.’

The woman, who belongs to a farmer's family with a rural background, had insisted on having her own baby, which left the medicos surprised, said Kinkar.

The baby had to be delivered prematurely via C-section after 6.5 months of pregnancy, given the age of the mother, who was medically and physically weak. Moreover, the woman had only one lung, which was a challenge for the medical team.