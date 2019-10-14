medindia

75-Year-Old Woman Delivers Baby Girl in Kota

by Iswarya on  October 14, 2019 at 10:59 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

75-year-old woman has delivered a baby girl in Kota, Rajasthan through in vitro fertilization (IVF), doctors confirmed.

A team of pediatricians is monitoring the child. She wanted to try IVF, said Abhilasha Kinkar, a doctor at a private hospital.
75-Year-Old Woman Delivers Baby Girl in Kota
75-Year-Old Woman Delivers Baby Girl in Kota

The baby had to be delivered prematurely via C-section after 6.5 months of pregnancy, given the age of the mother, who was medically and physically weak. Moreover, the woman had only one lung, which was a challenge for the medical team.

Show Full Article


The woman, who belongs to a farmer's family with a rural background, had insisted on having her own baby, which left the medicos surprised, said Kinkar.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

IVF Children at Higher Risk of Developing Hypertension

Children born through assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as in vitro fertilization (IVF/test tube babies) may be at a greater risk of developing hypertension earlier in life.

Mediterranean Diet may Increase Success Rates of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Mediterranean diet can improve success rate of in vitro fertilization (IVF). Women planning to get pregnant should follow this diet six months before treatment.

IVF Babies and Congenital Heart Defects: A Correlational Study

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) can treat infertility in males and females. Correlation between IVF/ICSI and congenital heart defects (CHD) in babies, found a study.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

More News on:

Pregnancy and Antenatal CareNeonatal Abstinence Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

General Anesthesia

New Cooling Device Reduces Toxic Emissions From Fridges and Air Conditioners

Chronic Renal Failure (CRF)
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive