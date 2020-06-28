74k+ Covid-19 Cases, 957 Death Toll In Tamilnadu

Coronavirus count continued its rising trend in Tamil Nadu with 3,645 persons testing positive over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 74,622.



In a statement issued here, the department said 46 more Covid-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 957.

‘The statement said a total of 33,675 samples were tested taking the total tally to 10.42 lakh.’





On the positive side, a total of 1,358 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals.



Factoring the 41,357 Covid-19 cured patients till date and the number of persons who died, the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 32,305.



The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 3,633.



State capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,956 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally standing at 49,690. The active cases in the city stands at 20,136.



On Friday, barring Perambalur district, the remaining 36 districts had reported new cases.



Source: IANS The statement said a total of 33,675 samples were tested taking the total tally to 10.42 lakh.On the positive side, a total of 1,358 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals.Factoring the 41,357 Covid-19 cured patients till date and the number of persons who died, the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 32,305.The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 3,633.State capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,956 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally standing at 49,690. The active cases in the city stands at 20,136.On Friday, barring Perambalur district, the remaining 36 districts had reported new cases.Source: IANS

For the past few days, the new infection rate was in the 2,000 range and for the second consecutive day since the pandemic broke in the state, the new infection has crossed the 3,500 mark.