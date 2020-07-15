by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 15, 2020 at 11:32 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

7,000 Health Workers To Be Employed At Covid Care Homes In Orissa
Odisha government plans to temporary engage of 7,000 health workers in Covid Care Homes across the state.

The Health Department has issued an order for temporary engagement of trained manpower for Covid Care homes covering 6,798 panchayats in the state.

The base level health activity in these Covid Care Homes will be managed by unemployed trained and registered ANMs.


One ANM will remain in charge of one Covid care home. In case of non-availability of ANMs, registered staff nurses and pharmacists will be engaged, the order said.

"For the purpose, it has been decided to engage at least one unemployed ANM per each proposed Covid Care Home in each Panchayat. In case, this category of manpower (unemployed ANMs) is not available, unemployed registered Staff Nurses or Pharmacists can be engaged in place of ANMs," the Department said.

While ANMs are entitled to get a remuneration of Rs 850 per day, staff nurses or pharmacists will be engaged at a remuneration of Rs 1,000 per day.

The engagement is purely temporary, for a period of three months or till Covid care homes are functional.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Health Insurance - IndiaNeck Cracking