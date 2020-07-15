7,000 Health Workers To Be Employed At Covid Care Homes In Orissa

Odisha government plans to temporary engage of 7,000 health workers in Covid Care Homes across the state.



The Health Department has issued an order for temporary engagement of trained manpower for Covid Care homes covering 6,798 panchayats in the state.

‘The engagement is purely temporary, for a period of three months or till Covid care homes are functional.’





"For the purpose, it has been decided to engage at least one unemployed ANM per each proposed Covid Care Home in each Panchayat. In case, this category of manpower (unemployed ANMs) is not available, unemployed registered Staff Nurses or Pharmacists can be engaged in place of ANMs," the Department said.



While ANMs are entitled to get a remuneration of Rs 850 per day, staff nurses or pharmacists will be engaged at a remuneration of Rs 1,000 per day.



The base level health activity in these Covid Care Homes will be managed by unemployed trained and registered ANMs.