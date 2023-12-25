700+ Airbus Atlantic Staff Ill Post-Christmas Dinner, Cause Unclear

Over 700 Airbus Atlantic staff in France reportedly fell ill following the company's Christmas dinner and the health authorities are still to ascertain the reason for the mass food poisoning.
‘After Airbus Atlantic's Christmas dinner, 700+ staff fell ill, prompting health inquiries. Causes of the mass sickness remain under investigation. #foodpoisoning #Christmasdinner ’The affected, at the dinner on December 14, //included staff from the aviation manufacturer major's site in western France and symptoms included vomiting and diarrhea, the BBC reported the Agence Regionale de Sante (ARS) as saying. The ARS did not provide details about exactly what food might have made people ill at the dinner but it did say on Friday that diners showed "clinical signs of vomiting or diarrhea".
Christmas Dinner Fallout: Airbus Atlantic's Employees SicknessThe festive feast was held at a restaurant in Montoir-de-Bretagne,on December 14 and employees got sick around 24 to 48 hours after the dinner. One affected employee told a French newspaper that the illness was very painful.
