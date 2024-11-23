7-8 Hours of Sleep: Role of Sleep in Promoting Healthy Aging

Want to stay sharp and healthy as you age? Consistent sleep is your secret weapon! 7-8 hours nightly protect your mind and body.
Undisturbed stable sleeping between seven and eight hours a night can increase the chances of healthy aging. The study published in the journal BMC Public Health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The association between sleep duration trajectories and successful aging: a population-based cohort study
Go to source) highlights the importance of sleep for overall health. Data was collected from 3,306 adults with no major chronic diseases at baseline and survived to age 60 and older. The sleeping patterns of the participants between 2011 and 2015 were analyzed. In 2020, their aging status was evaluated.
‘Prioritize Your Sleep! Stable 7-8 hours of sleep per night can increase the chances of healthy aging by supporting brain function, mood, immunity, and more. #healthyaging #sleephealth #medindia’People who slept for seven and eight hours of sleep per day had an 18.1% likelihood of healthy aging compared to those with short or decreasing sleep time. Healthy aging is measured as living long while remaining free of major chronic diseases, with good physical function, cognitive function, mental health and active social participation.
Sleeping patterns were divided into five patterns normal stable, long stable, decreasing, increasing and short stable sleep time. People with short and increasing sleep times had lower chances of successful aging.
Shorter or excessive long sleep duration can cause poor health outcomes. Short stable sleep increases the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.
Increasing or decreasing sleep time can disrupt the circadian rhythm and promote unhealthy habits. Gradual increase in sleep time might indicate underlying health issues (sleep apnea, depression or fatigue) or poor sleep quality.
Chronic insufficient sleep can lead to sleep debt activating stress pathways, increasing cortisol, inflammation and metabolic disturbances. This can lead to structural brain changes that decline cognitive functioning. Sleep health must be given a higher priority to ensure healthy aging.
Sleep can be compared to water as it is needed to stay healthy but too much can be harmful. Maintaining a stable sleep duration of 7-8 hours per night is crucial for healthy aging.
