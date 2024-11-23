About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

7-8 Hours of Sleep: Role of Sleep in Promoting Healthy Aging

by Dr. Navapriya S on Nov 23 2024 12:59 PM

Want to stay sharp and healthy as you age? Consistent sleep is your secret weapon! 7-8 hours nightly protect your mind and body.

7-8 Hours of Sleep: Role of Sleep in Promoting Healthy Aging
Undisturbed stable sleeping between seven and eight hours a night can increase the chances of healthy aging. The study published in the journal BMC Public Health (1 Trusted Source
The association between sleep duration trajectories and successful aging: a population-based cohort study

Go to source) highlights the importance of sleep for overall health.
Data was collected from 3,306 adults with no major chronic diseases at baseline and survived to age 60 and older. The sleeping patterns of the participants between 2011 and 2015 were analyzed. In 2020, their aging status was evaluated.

Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.
People who slept for seven and eight hours of sleep per day had an 18.1% likelihood of healthy aging compared to those with short or decreasing sleep time. Healthy aging is measured as living long while remaining free of major chronic diseases, with good physical function, cognitive function, mental health and active social participation.

Sleeping patterns were divided into five patterns normal stable, long stable, decreasing, increasing and short stable sleep time. People with short and increasing sleep times had lower chances of successful aging.

Shorter or excessive long sleep duration can cause poor health outcomes. Short stable sleep increases the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.

Sleep Debt Calculator
Sleep Debt Calculator
Calculate your sleep debt! Track your nightly shortfall, and see how those lost hours add up fast. Use Medindia’s simple Sleep Debt calculator.
Increasing or decreasing sleep time can disrupt the circadian rhythm and promote unhealthy habits. Gradual increase in sleep time might indicate underlying health issues (sleep apnea, depression or fatigue) or poor sleep quality.

Chronic insufficient sleep can lead to sleep debt activating stress pathways, increasing cortisol, inflammation and metabolic disturbances. This can lead to structural brain changes that decline cognitive functioning. Sleep health must be given a higher priority to ensure healthy aging.

Advertisement
Why Women Get Less Restorative Sleep Than Men
Why Women Get Less Restorative Sleep Than Men
Discover why women experience less restorative sleep than men, exploring gender differences, caregiving roles, and biological factors.
A key reason sleep is associated with healthy aging is that consistent, adequate sleep supports every aspect of physical, emotional and cognitive health. Consistent sleep supports optimal brain function, maintains physical health and mobility, regulates mood and boosts immune function.

Sleep can be compared to water as it is needed to stay healthy but too much can be harmful. Maintaining a stable sleep duration of 7-8 hours per night is crucial for healthy aging.

Advertisement
Know the Time You Have Spent Sleeping in Your Life With This Online Calculator
Know the Time You Have Spent Sleeping in Your Life With This Online Calculator
A new online calculator developed by an interior design company called Hillarys, reveals the time you have spent sleeping all these years and the calories burnt.
Changes in sleeping patterns pose risks to physical, cognitive and emotional health, highlighting the importance of consistent, quality sleep.

Reference:
  1. The association between sleep duration trajectories and successful aging: a population-based cohort study - (https:bmcpublichealth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12889-024-20524-7)


Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement