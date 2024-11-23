7-8 Hours of Sleep: Role of Sleep in Promoting Healthy Aging

Want to stay sharp and healthy as you age? Consistent sleep is your secret weapon! 7-8 hours nightly protect your mind and body.

Undisturbed stable sleeping between seven and eight hours a night can increase the chances of healthy aging. The study published in the journal) highlights the importance of sleep for overall health.Data was collected from 3,306 adults with no major chronic diseases at baseline and survived to age 60 and older. The sleeping patterns of the participants between 2011 and 2015 were analyzed. In 2020, their aging status was evaluated.People whocompared to those with short or decreasing sleep time. Healthy aging is measured asSleeping patterns were divided into five patterns normal stable, long stable, decreasing, increasing and short stable sleep time. People with short and increasing sleep times had lower chances of successful aging.Shorter or excessive long sleep duration can cause poor health outcomes.Increasing or decreasing sleep time canChronic insufficient sleep can lead to sleep debt activating stress pathways, increasing cortisol, inflammation and metabolic disturbances. This can lead to structural brain changes that decline cognitive functioning. Sleep health must be given a higher priority to ensure healthy aging.A key reason sleep is associated with healthy aging is that consistent, adequate sleep supports every aspect of physical, emotional and cognitive health.Sleep can be compared to water as it is needed to stay healthy but too much can be harmful. Maintaining a stable sleep duration of 7-8 hours per night is crucial for healthy aging.Changes in sleeping patterns pose risks to physical, cognitive and emotional health, highlighting the importance of consistent, quality sleep.Source-Medindia