Six-minute Walk Helps Monitor COVID-19 Patients at Home
Citizens of Maharashtra were advised to check lung functioning using a six-minute walk test, which can be conducted inside house. District administrations will create awareness of the test.

A COVID-19 positive patient should check their oxygen level using an oxymeter before taking the test. Then the patient should walk for six minutes, without a pause, on an even surface with the oxymeter on the finger.

After six minutes, if the oxygen level does not go down the individual will be considered healthy.


"There is no need to worry even if the oxygen level dips by 1% or 2%. In this case, this exercise should be carried out twice a day to keep a vigil," an official said.

He added that if the oxygen level drops below 93 or by 3% or the individual suffers from breathlessness then the person is advised to get admitted to hospital.

Asthma patients should not take the test. And, the citizens above 60 years can run this test by walking for three minutes instead of six.

Dr. Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, Health Department, in a meeting with district administrations suggested that awareness be created of the test.

"It will help detect oxygen deficiency in individuals and may help admit them in hospitals at the right time," he said.



Source: Medindia

