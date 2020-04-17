572 Covid-19 Cases in Andhra, 1 Lakh Rapid Test Kits to be Deployed

The results of the tests conducted over 24 hours till 9 am on Friday detected 38 new cases from different districtsstate. Kurnool and Guntur districts, with 126 cases each, figure at the top of the chart.
‘With this, a total of 35 persons have been cured and released from hospitals, while 14 have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.’
As per information released by the state nodal officer on Friday morning, 13 persons have been cured and discharged in Kurnool district while 2 persons in Anantapur district were discharged on Thursday.
With this, a total of 35 persons have been cured and released from hospitals, while 14 have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, 523 persons are availing treatment in various hospitals.
Meanwhile, the state government has announced that Rs 2,000 will be disbursed to every person completing quarantine in the state. On Thursday, the state government decided to provide the amount towards procuring nutritious food.
Source: IANS