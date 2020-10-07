by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 10, 2020 at 5:59 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

532 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in UAE
COVID-19 cases in UAE reached 53,577. UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement the new cases include many nationalities. All are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment, Xinhua reported.

A total of 1,288 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 43,570, according to the ministry.

It also confirmed one more deaths, pushing the country''s death toll to 328.


The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colors of China''s national flag to show its solidarity with China.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

New Version of Novel Coronavirus Spreads Faster
New strain of the novel coronavirus called G614 that is spreading around the globe is more infectious than its predecessor D614 strain. A small variation has made the coronavirus fitter but not more deadly, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake