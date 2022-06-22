About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
5 Types of Tea Women Should Drink Daily

by Dr. Jayashree on June 22, 2022 at 12:20 AM
Staying active and healthy becomes even more important for a woman because she needs to strive hard to strike the right balance between work and family life.

Here are a few homemade drinks that experts vouch for including in day-to-day diet to stay fit and healthy. And if you are a tea lover, then these teas will not only help you relax but will also boost your overall health.

Chamomile Tea

Consuming chamomile tea can provide relief from premenstrual symptoms such as body aches, headaches, mood swings, etc. It also helps in healing the body and relaxing the nerves to reduce inflammation and insulin sensitivity in the body.

Ginger Tea

Ginger tea can reduce inflammation and tiredness. Traditionally, ginger has been used in several medicines, and drinking this post-lunch and dinner helps in improving digestion, and gut health, improves metabolic rate, and helps in effective weight loss.

Chinese Green Tea

Green tea is the least processed variant of tea. Tea is a beverage made from the processed leaves of Camellia sinensis (Family- Theaceae).
Drinking this tea during periods can reduce pain and inflammation. It is also effective for sore throat, fever, pregnancy-related nausea, and headaches. Lastly, women suffering from hair loss can also use this ginger tea blend for hair regrowth as it improves blood circulation in the scalp.

Mint tea

Mint tea or Peppermint tea has good antioxidant properties that help in reducing cramps, preventing muscle contractions, reducing pain, and healing the nervous system. Apart from that, drinking this tea reduces infections and allergies, due to its antibacterial and antiviral properties. It works effectively to reduce morning sickness or fatigue, which often happens during pregnancy.

Black tea

Black tea is the most commonly used one, which has the highest amount of caffeine and can boost energy levels instantly. Drinking black tea without sugar can help in managing high blood pressure, improve metabolism, and reduce stomach cramps. It also helps in reducing morning sickness and nausea. During summer, drinking cold black tea can also help in stopping diarrhea.

Green tea

Drinking green tea twice a day can reduce visible signs of aging due to the presence of antioxidants. It also helps in detoxifying the body, reduces stress, and anxiety, and heals the damaged cells. Green tea improves gut health by boosting the metabolism and helps in digestion, which further helps in effective weight management.

Come on ladies!! Enjoy your chai time for a healthy body and mind....



