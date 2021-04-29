Vaccination to Protect Children from Coronavirus

The significance of this first phase trial is to determine the amount of vaccine the children can tolerate and shield against the virus, which is referred by the researchers as dosing trial.
After the dosing trial, the second phase trial will be done by dividing children into placebo (control) and treatment groups. These studies have to be followed for a year and they expect a safety results in the second half of 2021.
"Our concern is that with increased or stable and ongoing transmission of these viruses, we will see more mutants develop, which can potentially escape from vaccine-induced immunity," Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, professor of paediatrics, epidemiology and population health at Stanford University said.
These trials have provided some comfort among families that early protection given to young children from coronavirus.
Source: Medindia