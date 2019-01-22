medindia
Brief Happiness Exercises Can Boost Mood in People Recovering from Substance Addiction

by Iswarya on  January 22, 2019 at 1:12 PM
Highlights:
  • Brief, text-based, self-administered exercises can significantly raise in-the-moment happiness for adults recovering from substance use disorders
  • Positive psychology exercises might be a promising tool for boosting happiness during treatment and may aid in long-term recovery
New study reveals that taking a few minutes to engage in self-administered positive psychology exercises can greatly benefit adults recovering from substance use disorders. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment.
Brief Happiness Exercises Can Boost Mood in People Recovering from Substance Addiction
Brief Happiness Exercises Can Boost Mood in People Recovering from Substance Addiction

"Addiction experts are moving beyond the traditional focus on decreasing or eradicating substance use by advancing treatment protocols that encircle quality of life. But, orchestrated positive experiences are rarely incorporated into therapy for those with substance use disorders," stated the lead author of the study Bettina B. Hoeppner.

An online survey was conducted by researchers, in which 500 adults revealed they had or are currently fighting with a substance abuse disorder. Then five text-based short exercises were given to the participants who took approximately four minutes to complete. Soon after completing the exercise participants reported a significant increase in happiness.

The authors of the study noted that these positive psychology exercises might be a promising tool for boosting happiness during treatment and may aid in long-term recovery.

The study emphasizes the importance of how valuable positive experiences can be to tackle the challenges of recovery. Recovery is difficult, and sustainable efforts require positive experiences along the way to achieve the goal.

Source: Medindia

