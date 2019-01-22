New study reveals that taking a few minutes to engage in self-administered positive psychology exercises can greatly benefit adults recovering from substance use disorders. The findings of the study are published in the

Brief Happiness Exercises Can Boost Mood in People Recovering from Substance Addiction

‘Short, text-based positive psychology exercises can help adults recover from substance addiction by significantly boosting their happiness at the time.’

stated the lead author of the study Bettina B. Hoeppner.An online survey was conducted by researchers, in which 500 adults revealed they had or are currently fighting with a substance abuse disorder. Then five text-based short exercises were given to the participants who took approximately four minutes to complete. Soon after completing the exercise participants reported a significant increase in happiness.The authors of the study noted that these positive psychology exercises might be a promising tool for boosting happiness during treatment and may aid in long-term recovery.The study emphasizes the importance of how valuable positive experiences can be to tackle the challenges of recovery. Recovery is difficult, and sustainable efforts require positive experiences along the way to achieve the goal.Source: Medindia