40 Hemorrhagic Fever Cases Reported in Iraq

by Colleen Fleiss on May 8, 2022 at 10:15 PM
40 Hemorrhagic Fever Cases Reported in Iraq

About 40 viral hemorrhagic fever (VHF) cases were registered in Iraq, eight of whom have died.

Al-Badr said the latest death was confirmed earlier Friday in the northern province of Kirkuk.

Yellow Fever
Yellow Fever
 Yellow fever is a hemorrhagic fever that is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and it can lead to liver failure and death.
Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHF)

The first VHF case was detected in Dhi Qar last month and later appeared in several provinces, he added.

VHFs are a group of diseases caused by several different viruses, which affects multiple organ systems in the body and may be accompanied by fever and bleeding.

Source: IANS
