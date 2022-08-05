40 Hemorrhagic Fever Cases Reported in Iraq

About 40 viral hemorrhagic fever (VHF) cases were registered in Iraq, eight of whom have died.
Al-Badr said the latest death was confirmed earlier Friday in the northern province of Kirkuk.
‘Twenty-three infections and five deaths were registered in Iraq's southern province of Dhi Qar, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry's spokesman Sayf al-Badr.’
Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHF)
The first VHF case was detected in Dhi Qar last month and later appeared in several provinces, he added.
VHFs are a group of diseases caused by several different viruses, which affects multiple organ systems in the body and may be accompanied by fever and bleeding.
Source: IANS