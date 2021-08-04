40 Doctors Test Positive for COVID-19 After Vaccination

20 doctors are from the general surgery department, nine from the urology department and three from the department of medicine.Several other faculty members complained of flu-like symptoms on Tuesday. So, screening of entire staff will also be done.Similarly the heads of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Medanta hospital and Era Medical college have tested positive even after getting vaccinated.Seven new fatalities were reported in the state during last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,248.The new deaths include Professor Brajesh Shukla of the Lucknow University, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, and chief pharmacist of police lines, R.K. Chaudhary.Lucknow emerged as a COVID hotspot in Uttar Pradesh. The state reported 1,188 new cases in the past 24 hours.Source: Medindia