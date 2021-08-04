by Angela Mohan on  April 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM Coronavirus News
40 Doctors Test Positive for COVID-19 After Vaccination
Forty doctors including vice chancellor of Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU), have tested positive COVID-19 despite taking both doses of COVID vaccine.

Vice Chancellor has been infected by the virus was administered with the second dose of vaccine on March 25.

Sandeep Tewari of KGMU saidL "During the last four days, around 40 doctors, including medical superintendent Himanshu, have tested positive."


20 doctors are from the general surgery department, nine from the urology department and three from the department of medicine.

Several other faculty members complained of flu-like symptoms on Tuesday. So, screening of entire staff will also be done.

Similarly the heads of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Medanta hospital and Era Medical college have tested positive even after getting vaccinated.

Seven new fatalities were reported in the state during last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,248.

The new deaths include Professor Brajesh Shukla of the Lucknow University, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, and chief pharmacist of police lines, R.K. Chaudhary.

Lucknow emerged as a COVID hotspot in Uttar Pradesh. The state reported 1,188 new cases in the past 24 hours.



Source: Medindia

