40% Covid Patients In Telangana's Are In 21-40 Age Group

According to the Health Department, 21 per cent of the 1,061 Covid-19 cases in the state are aged between 21 and 30 and another 19 per cent between 31 and 40.The data also shows that 29 per cent patients are from 41-60 age group. Only seven per cent are aged between 61 and 70.Thirteen per cent patients are aged between 11 and 20 while four per cent are aged between 6-10. Officials said five per cent of the infected were below five years of age.The state on Saturday reported one death and 17 new cases. The tally of positive cases mounted to 1,061.The death toll rose to 29. At 2.7 per cent, the mortality rate in the state is almost similar to the national average.Saturday also recorded the discharge of 35 more patients, taking the total recoveries to 499. Officials said the active cases in Telengana are 533.The state has a recovery rate of 47 per cent. Health Minister Eatala Rajender claimed that it is the highest among all states in the country.The Minister said the state had been on alert ever since it reported the first case on March 2. The Health Department in coordination with others traced the contacts of the positive cases, conducted tests and treated them."We traced and tracked contacts in each positive case and that's how we were able to control the spread," he said.The authorities succeeded in arresting the spike in the number of cases since last one week, officials said. The daily number of infections slumped to single digit on most days during the week.The government claimed that steps like strict implementation of lockdown and increased surveillance and door-to-door survey in containment zones was helping in checking the spread.It is now focusing on six red zone districts, especially Greater Hyderabad which account for more than 50 per cent of the cases.--IANSms/tsbSource: IANS