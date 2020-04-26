by Jeffil Obadiah on  April 26, 2020 at 6:03 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Four N-E States Covid-19 Free!
Four of the eight northeastern states - Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim had become coronavirus free.

According to the health officials, there are 15 active nCoV cases in Assam, 11 in Meghalaya and one in Mizoram, besides a 33-year-old trader from Dimapur, Nagaland, undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital since April 12.

There has been no fresh COVID-19 cases in any of the N-E states in the past 24 hours.


Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the second and last Covid-19 patient of Tripura was released from hospital (on Saturday) amid the applause of the healthcare staff. "He expressed satisfaction for the treatment and thanked doctors and medical staffs," said Deb, who also holds the Health and Home portfolios.

Tripura's Covid-19 surveillance officer Dip Debbarma told IANS the second patient, 32-year-old Tripura State Rifles jawan from UP, was discharged from the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital on Saturday and he would remain in 14-day quarantine as per the protocol.

Debbarma said the first patient (a woman) was discharged from the hospital on April 15.

In Imphal, a 23-year-old woman, who had returned from the UK last month, become the first coronavirus case. She was also the first Covid-19 patient to recover in the northeast.

Manipur became second state after Goa to become coronavirus free after the state's second and last patient was discharged on April 21. The 65-year-old man had attended the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.

The second Covid-19 patient of the state after testing negative second time and showing improvement in his diabetic status was discharged from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Imphal late on Tuesday, Manipur Health and Family Welfare Department's Additional Director Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang told IANS.

Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China, become the third coronavirus free state after the lone patient, a 31-year-old man, was discharged from hospital on Friday. The Arunachal man from Medo village had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

He tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 1 and since then was kept in an isolation ward at the Tezu Zonal Hospital.

While no positive case was reported from Sikkim, the other seven N-E states have so far reported 55 coronavirus cases, including Nagaland's lone case.

Assam leads the tally with 36 cases and one death, followed by Meghalaya (12 cases and one death), Manipur and Tripura (2 cases each), and Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram (one case each).

Of Assam's 36 cases, 35 are directly or indirectly linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Besides the 55 cases in northeast, eight from Tripura, four each from Assam and Mizoram also tested coronavirus positive in Mumbai, Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and Meghalaya.

--IANS

sc/pcj

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing
Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.
READ MORE
Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
READ MORE
Reflux Esophagitis
Reflux esophagitis is a condition causing inflamation of the lining of the esophagus.This happens when there is a upward movement of the acid from the stomach due to weakness of the esophageal sphincter.
READ MORE
Intravenous Fluid Replacement Therapy
Find the facts of intravenous fluid replacement therapy including uses in dehydration and other conditions, complications and other information.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake