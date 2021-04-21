Four Signs That One's Liver is in Distress & Ways to Improve It

World Health Organization (WHO) says liver diseases are tenth most common cause of death in India, which can be caused by hepatitis A, B, C, alcohol and drugs.



Liver is responsible for the production and excretion of bile, bilirubin, cholesterol, hormones, drugs and metabolism of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates.



Liver damage can occur slowly or suddenly, therefore it is important to stay aware of the symptoms.



‘Liver disease accounts for approximately 2 million deaths per year worldwide, 1 million due to complications of cirrhosis and 1million due to viral hepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma. So, You must take proper care for your liver.’

Four common signs of liver failure includes:



1.Fluid retention, swelling on legs, stomach

2. Yellowish discoloration of skin and eyes (jaundice)

3.Confusion and difficulty thinking clearly

4.Vomiting blood or noticing blood in the stools



Five Ways to keep liver healthy:



1.Limiting the intake of alcohol

2.Maintaining proper weight

3.Eating foods rich in fiber like fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grain breads, rice and cereals

4.Avoiding contact with the infected blood

5.Avoiding sharing razors, razor blades, toothbrushes, etc.





