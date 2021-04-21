Four Signs That One's Liver is in Distress & Ways to Improve It

Liver damage can occur slowly or suddenly, therefore it is important to stay aware of the symptoms.
Four common signs of liver failure includes:
1.Fluid retention, swelling on legs, stomach
2. Yellowish discoloration of skin and eyes (jaundice)
3.Confusion and difficulty thinking clearly
4.Vomiting blood or noticing blood in the stools
Five Ways to keep liver healthy
:
1.Limiting the intake of alcohol
2.Maintaining proper weight
3.Eating foods rich in fiber like fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grain breads, rice and cereals
4.Avoiding contact with the infected blood
5.Avoiding sharing razors, razor blades, toothbrushes, etc.
Source: Medindia