3D Womb Model Deciphers the Mysteries of Embryo Attachment

Explore the hidden conversation between mother and embryo (inside the first 14 days of development) using new 3D womb model.

Modelling human embryo implantation in vitro



Implantation is the Key to Target the Leading Cause of IVF Failure

Scientists Reconstructed the Human Womb Lining Using Stroma and Epithelial Cells

Supporting and Witnessing Early Pregnancy Through the 3D Womb Model

Mapping the Secret Language of Life Between Embryo and Womb

3D Womb Model is a Vital Tool for Predicting Pregnancy Disorders

The groundbreaking, a process hidden from view previously. (The model was developed by researchers at the Babraham Institute and Stanford, published in the journal. The(made from human tissues) responds to embryo,By analyzing these early embryo developments,Such a revolutionary 3D womb technology could pave the way for overcoming infertility and designing personalized treatments.“Understanding embryo implantation and embryo development just after implantation has significant clinical relevance as these stages are particularly prone to failure,” said Dr. Peter Rugg-Gunn, senior group leader at the Babraham Institute who led the study..”About one week after fertilisation, the developing embryo embeds into the womb lining (endometrium).The new 3D model system looks to replicate the complex physiological properties and cellular composition of the endometrium. The model is built in a step-by-step process by bringing together the different components of endometrial tissue.As well as the cell types, the researchers sought to recreate the structure of the womb lining. Information from donated endometrial tissue was used to identify the tissue components that give the womb lining its structure.The researchers were able to incorporate these components together with the stromal cells into a special type of gel to support the growth of the cells in a thick layer. On top of this, they added the epithelial cells, which spread out over the surface of the stromal cells.Once assembled,, and showing responses to hormone stimulation that indicate the engineered womb lining’s receptivity for embryo implantation.The team tested their model using donated early-stage human embryos from IVF procedures, and found that the embryo – at this point a compact ball of cells – underwent the expected stages expected of adhesion and invasion into the endometrial scaffold.Following implantation,Dr. Rugg-Gunn said: “.”Furthermore, the system supported post-implantation development of the embryo, enabling the analysis of embryo stages (12-14 days post fertilisation) that have been largely unexplored.The researchers observed that implanted embryos reached several developmental milestones, such as the appearance of specialist cell types in the embryo and also the establishment of precursor cell types important for the development of the placenta.Using single cell analysis of implantation sites, the researchers were able to profile cells at the interface between the embryo and endometrium model, effectively listening in to the molecular communication between the tissues.Dr. Irene Zorzan, co-first author of the study and postdoctoral fellow, explained the impact of the model to this field of research: “Embryo implantation and post-implantation development are crucial events normally hidden from view, and this has limited our ability to explore the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying this critical phase.“Now,”.In addition to extending our textbook understanding of development at this crucial stage, the team’s model could be used to detect differences in the endometrial response in the embryo-womb lining communication for individuals experiencing infertility issues and also to test treatments that may increase reception of the embryo by the endometrium.Dr. Sarah Elderkin, co-first author of the study and senior research scientist, concluded: “.”“Our model provides the ability for us to understand how this connection is established at implantation with implications for infertility, improving pregnancy success and early identification of pregnancy disorders..”Source-Eurekalert