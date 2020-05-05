by Jeffil Obadiah on  May 5, 2020 at 5:48 PM General Health News
3.5 Million COVID-19 Cases Globally
COVID-19 cases reached 3.5 million, reaching 3,502,126 as of 7 p.m. (2300 GMT).

A total of 247,107 people worldwide have died of the disease, according to the CSSE, Xinhua news reported on Sunday.

The United States, which remains the hardest-hit, reported 1,156,924 cases and 67,498 deaths. Spain and Italy followed with 217,466 cases and 210,717 cases, respectively. Other countries with over 150,000 cases included the United Kingdom, France and Germany.


Source: IANS

