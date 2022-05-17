3 Out of 4 Indians on Dialysis Suffer from High Blood Pressure: Study

Advertisement

Hemodialysis and Hypertension

NephroPlus also deep-dived into the subject to understand the effects of hypertension in various age groups, sex, and zones from 0 to 60 years, with findings showing that diet and medications influence blood pressure control among dialysis patients."Hypertension is present in two-third to three-fourth patients on hemodialysis. Blood pressure count is influenced by the frequency of dialysis (70% are in 2 weeks or less than 2 per week hemodialysis). In addition, diet and medications influence blood pressure control among dialysis patients," said Dr. Suresh Sankar, Senior Vice President, Clinical Affairs, at NephroPlus.The study revealed the prevalence of hypertension in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), highlighting the importance of managing blood pressure early.According to him, hypertension is a leading cause of kidney disease and kidney failure."Over time, uncontrolled high blood pressure can cause arteries around the kidneys to narrow, weaken or harden. These damaged arteries cannot deliver enough blood to the kidney tissue. It can lead to injury to kidney filters, protein loss in the urine, and kidney damage," he saidUncontrolled hypertension, a common disorder, is associated with increased long-term risk of several severe conditions. However, awareness of the health risks of uncontrolled hypertension is not well understood.Even when patients are under the care of specialists, they frequently have a limited understanding of fundamental aspects, including symptoms, diet options, medications benefit and risks, and the importance and ease of self-monitoringThe unanswered questions in India include the timing of blood pressure measurement, the significance of systolic or diastolic blood pressure, the type of medications, and fluid management in dialysis patients with a lower frequency of dialysis."This study provides a national snapshot of the effect of hypertension on dialysis patients in the population across India. Hypertension is easy to detect, preventable, treatable, and inexpensive. Incorporating a healthy lifestyle by including adequate fruits and vegetables and less processed food is necessary. One should be physically active and perform the exercise at least 30 minutes five times a week. Say no to smoking and maintain body weight in the recommended range," added Dr. SankarAccording to Kamal D. Shah, Co-Founder and Director (Guest Services) at NephroPlus and the study's co-author, dialysis patients must check their blood pressure levels.In patients undergoing dialysis, normal blood pressure may be defined as the mean ambulatory blood pressure of less than 135/85 mmHg during the day and less than 120/80 mmHg by night.Source: IANS