Medindia
3 Out of 4 Indians on Dialysis Suffer from High Blood Pressure: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on May 17, 2022 at 11:13 PM
In India, three out of four hemodialysis patients suffer from high blood pressure (hypertension), stated a new study.

A total of 16,847 dialysis patients were covered by the study done by NephroPlus, a leading dialysis care brand in the country.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
According to the study, excess weight, lack of exercise or activity, and a diet high in sodium combined with genetic predisposition place older women at risk of developing high blood pressure.

NephroPlus also deep-dived into the subject to understand the effects of hypertension in various age groups, sex, and zones from 0 to 60 years, with findings showing that diet and medications influence blood pressure control among dialysis patients.
Dialysis

Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.
"Hypertension is present in two-third to three-fourth patients on hemodialysis. Blood pressure count is influenced by the frequency of dialysis (70% are in 2 weeks or less than 2 per week hemodialysis). In addition, diet and medications influence blood pressure control among dialysis patients," said Dr. Suresh Sankar, Senior Vice President, Clinical Affairs, at NephroPlus.

The study revealed the prevalence of hypertension in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), highlighting the importance of managing blood pressure early.

According to him, hypertension is a leading cause of kidney disease and kidney failure.

"Over time, uncontrolled high blood pressure can cause arteries around the kidneys to narrow, weaken or harden. These damaged arteries cannot deliver enough blood to the kidney tissue. It can lead to injury to kidney filters, protein loss in the urine, and kidney damage," he said

Hemodialysis and Hypertension

Uncontrolled hypertension, a common disorder, is associated with increased long-term risk of several severe conditions. However, awareness of the health risks of uncontrolled hypertension is not well understood.

Even when patients are under the care of specialists, they frequently have a limited understanding of fundamental aspects, including symptoms, diet options, medications benefit and risks, and the importance and ease of self-monitoring

The unanswered questions in India include the timing of blood pressure measurement, the significance of systolic or diastolic blood pressure, the type of medications, and fluid management in dialysis patients with a lower frequency of dialysis.

"This study provides a national snapshot of the effect of hypertension on dialysis patients in the population across India. Hypertension is easy to detect, preventable, treatable, and inexpensive. Incorporating a healthy lifestyle by including adequate fruits and vegetables and less processed food is necessary. One should be physically active and perform the exercise at least 30 minutes five times a week. Say no to smoking and maintain body weight in the recommended range," added Dr. Sankar

According to Kamal D. Shah, Co-Founder and Director (Guest Services) at NephroPlus and the study's co-author, dialysis patients must check their blood pressure levels.

In patients undergoing dialysis, normal blood pressure may be defined as the mean ambulatory blood pressure of less than 135/85 mmHg during the day and less than 120/80 mmHg by night.

Source: IANS
Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.
Foods that Can Lower Your High Blood Pressure

Foods rich in dietary potassium, calcium and anti-oxidants such as rutin, kukoamine and vitamin C can lower your high blood pressure significantly.
