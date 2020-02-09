2nd Peak of Covid-19 Pandemic In Turkey

Turkey is currently experiencing the second peak of the first wave of the Covid-10 pandemic, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.



The number of confirmed cases again started increasing in the country after the Eid-al-Adha holiday last month, Xinhua news agency quoted Koca as saying in an interview on Tuesday.



Another reason for the surge in infections is weddings, the Minister said, noting that the most serious spike was seen in the capital Ankara.



Meanwhile, 47 people died in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 6,417.



Turkey reported the first Covid-19 case on March 11.



