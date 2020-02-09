2nd Peak of Covid-19 Pandemic In Turkey

Another reason for the surge in infections is weddings, the Minister said, noting that the most serious spike was seen in the capital Ankara.
‘Meanwhile, 47 people died in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 6,417.’
On Tuesday, the country reported 1,572 new Covid-19 cases, which took the total number of infections in the country to 271,70.
Meanwhile, 47 people died in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 6,417.
Turkey reported the first Covid-19 case on March 11.
Source: IANS