2nd Man from Ongole, Andhra, Tests Positive for COVID-19

The first positive case was reported from Nellore district last week.A youth, who had returned from Italy tested positive then. He is still undergoing treatment in a hospital there.Three persons with suspected symptoms were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday.The Health Department said so far 109 people have tested for COVID-19. While 94 were found negative, two were found positive. The reports of remaining 13 were awaited.The state government has ordered closure of all educational institutions in the state from Thursday as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the disease.Source: IANS