Medindia
2nd COVID Booster Gives Higher Immunity Than First

by Colleen Fleiss on May 10, 2022 at 11:33 PM
2nd COVID Booster Gives Higher Immunity Than First

A second COVID-19 booster dose against the coronavirus boosts immunity more than the initial or the third dose, according to a UK trial.

The UK rolled out fourth doses to over-75s and those over the age of 12 who are immunosuppressed in April. It is also offered in Israel and Germany.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
 India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
"Fourth-dose Covid-19 mRNA booster vaccines are well tolerated and boost cellular and humoral immunity," scientists wrote in the Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Even as short-term protection against infection is likely to fall away quickly, the trial showed that "peak responses after the fourth dose were similar to, and possibly better than, peak responses after the third dose".
Introducing Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine: 70% Effective Against Variants
Introducing Plant-Based COVID-19 Vaccine: 70% Effective Against Variants
 The COVID-19 vaccine was developed that was made from protein in plants by the researchers at Canadian biotechnology company Medicago and is called "Covifenz."
Prof Saul N. Faust, from the University Hospital Southampton and the team explained that third-dose boosters increase humoral and cellular immunity. And they provide more short-term protection against symptomatic infection with variants of concern, including Omicron, compared with a two-dose schedule.

However, protection against symptomatic infection wanes rapidly following the second and third doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Fourth-Dose COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

The new trial showed that the fourth dose can rescue immune responses that have waned since a third jab.

"We've demonstrated that a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccines can produce a substantial boost to both the antibody and cellular immunity when you give them more than six months after the third dose," Faust, who led the trial, was quoted as saying to the Guardian.

In the trial, the team analysed data from 133 participants, finding that 14 days after receiving the fourth jab, there was a 1.6-fold increase in antibodies among those who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

More than two-fold increase was observed among those who received the half-dose Moderna jab, compared with 28 days after the third dose, when antibody levels were still at their peak.

The increase in immunity levels were seen for those over and below 70 years of age.

In addition, levels of antibodies and T-cells increased substantially between the day before the fourth vaccination and 14 days after for both types of fourth jab, the report said.

"Our results for immunogenicity are also consistent with the little observational evidence on vaccine effectiveness available from Israel, which indicates increased protection against symptomatic infection and severe illness from a fourth-dose booster," the team wrote in the paper.

"That indicates there may be a ceiling, a maximum antibody level with the T-cell response effects," he said.

Source: IANS
Bharat Biotech Gets Approval for Covaxin Booster Trials for 2–18 Age Group
Bharat Biotech Gets Approval for Covaxin Booster Trials for 2–18 Age Group
 Bharat Biotech has sought permission to conduct booster dose trials of Covaxin for population below the age of 18 years, and it has got the permission too.
FDA to Approve Second Covid Booster Shot
FDA to Approve Second Covid Booster Shot
 Second Covid-19 vaccine booster may be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as early as next week.
