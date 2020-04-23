by Jeffil Obadiah on  April 23, 2020 at 6:31 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

21,797 Corona Positive Out Of Over 5 Lakh Samples Tested
A total of 5,00,542 samples have been tested by 9 a.m. on Thursday, out of which 21,798 have tested positive.

The tests have been done from 4,85,172 individuals. Meanwhile, out of them, just 21,797 samples have been confirmed positive as Thursday morning, said the ICMR.

Meanwhile, rapid testing was paused after the ICMR asked states to do so following concerns that the Chinese kits may be faulty.


India has witnessed 681 COVID deaths so far, according to the health ministry. There have been 1,400 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh too have been badly hit.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Fluorosis
Fluorosis is a condition caused due to higher fluoride levels in your body. It affects the teeth by changing the enamel coating on it and also the bones.
READ MORE
Gastroenteritis
Gastroenteritis or Stomach Flu or Gastric flu is highly contagious and infectious inflammation of stomach, small and large intestines that causes diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and abdominal cramps.
READ MORE
Foods to Avoid to Keep Acid Reflux At Bay
Acid reflux is a common problem among people. Modification in eating habits can help to improve the symptoms of acid reflux.
READ MORE
GERD
This condition occurs due to the reflux of hydrochloric acid of the stomach into the oesophagus
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions