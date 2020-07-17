by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 17, 2020 at 9:12 PM Respiratory Disease News
2 Million Cases Mark Crossed In Brazil
Brazil has recory over 2 million cases of the novel coronavirus after 45,403 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1,322 deaths were recorded in the last 24-hour period, bringing the total to 76,688, Xinhua reported.


The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most heavily affected, with 402,048 cases and 19,038 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 134,573 cases and 11,849 deaths, and Ceara, with 144,000 cases and 7,127 deaths.

Brazil has seen the world's second-largest outbreak, after the US, in terms of both the death toll and caseload.

Source: IANS

