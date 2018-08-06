medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

150 Genes That Cause Schizophrenia and Other Mental Illness Identified

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 8, 2018 at 3:40 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Genes that play important roles during brain development can also contribute to the development of schizophrenia, bipolar condition, depression, and other mental illness. A research team at the University of Southern California identifies 150 of such genes.
150 Genes That Cause Schizophrenia and Other Mental Illness Identified
150 Genes That Cause Schizophrenia and Other Mental Illness Identified

It's the first time these molecules, which are associated with the disrupted-in-schizophrenia 1 (DISC1) protein linked to mental disorders, have been identified. The scientists developed new tools involving stem cells to determine chemical reactions the proteins use to influence cell functions and nerve growth in people.

"This moves science closer to opportunities for treatment for serious mental illness," said Marcelo P. Coba, the study author and professor of psychiatry at the Zilkha Neurogenetic Institute at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

Schizophrenia affects less than 1 percent of the U.S. population, but has an outsized impact on disability, suicide and premature deaths.

The DISC1 gene was linked to schizophrenia nearly 20 years ago. It controls how nerve cells called neurons develop, as well as how the brain matures. DISC1 also directs a network of signals across cells that can contribute to the disease. Scientists say errors in these chemical reactions contribute to schizophrenia.

But the identity of proteins that DISC1 can regulate is poorly understood, prompting the USC researchers and colleagues from the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center to undertake the research. The challenge was to simulate conditions inside the human brain, Coba explained.

Using stem cells, they conducted assays resembling habitat where DISC1 does its work. Then, they used gene editing to insert a molecular tag on DISC1, allowing them to extract it from brain cells and identify the proteins with which it associates.

Identifying the proteins that interact with DISC1 in brain cells could lead to understanding how the risk factors for psychiatric diseases are connected to specific molecular functions, Coba explained. The discovery enables researchers to determine specific processes that differ in patients suffering from specific mental illnesses.

"This gives researchers specific trails to follow within cells from both healthy patients and those diagnosed with disorders," Coba said.

Schizophrenia is one of the top 15 leading causes of disability worldwide. People with schizophrenia live an average of nearly 29 years less than those without the disorder, according to the National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH).

The illness is often accompanied by conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, which contribute to the high premature mortality rate among people with schizophrenia. About 5 percent of people with schizophrenia die by suicide, a rate far greater than the general population, with the highest risk in the early stages of illness, according to the NIMH.

The complete study is published in Biological Psychiatry.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social problems.

Paranoia

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone else, leading to irrational suspicion and mistrust of others.

Schizoaffective Disorder

Schizoaffective Disorder

Schizoaffective disorder is a serious mental disorder in which the individual reflects symptoms that occur both in schizophrenia and mood disorder.

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and other stress related psychosis symptoms.

Anosognosia

Anosognosia

Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a disease, in spite of clinical evidence. It is a symptom of severe mental illness such as schizophrenia and the most important reason why these patients refuse medication or don’t seek treatment.

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis

Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.

Mind-wandering

Mind-wandering

Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.

Somatoform Disorders

Somatoform Disorders

Somatic symptom disorder is said to occur when a person’s focus, feelings and behavior related to physical symptoms is excessive and affects normal functioning.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

Schizophrenia Weaver Syndrome Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Schizoaffective Disorder Somatoform Disorders Mind-wandering Paranoia Anosognosia Antipsychotic Medications 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

Lumbar puncture is a diagnostic procedure to obtain a sample of cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...