by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 23, 2020 at 7:25 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

14.8mn Covid-19 Cases Globally
Number of global COVID-19 cases has reached over 14.8 million, while the deaths have topped to more than 615,000.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 14,898,145, while the fatalities rose to 615,462, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,899,072 and 141,992, respectively, according to the CSSE.


Brazil came in the second place with 2,159,654 infections and 81,487 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,155,354), and is followed by Russia (782,040), South Africa (381,798), Peru (362,087), Mexico (356,255), Chile (334,683), the UK (297,389), Iran (278,827), Spain (266,194), Pakistan (266,096), Saudi Arabia (255,825), Italy (244,752), Turkey (221,500), France (214,607), Bangladesh (210,510), Colombia (204,005), Germany (203,717), Argentina (136,118), Canada (113,473) and Qatar (107,430), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,507), Mexico (40,400), Italy (35,073), France (30,168), Spain (28,424), India (28,084), Iran (14,634), Peru (13,579) and Russia (12,561).

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake