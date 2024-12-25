About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

12 Brain Health Questions to Ask Your Doctor This New Year

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 25 2024 11:20 AM

Kickstart the New Year with better brain health! Ask your doctor these 12 essential questions to boost memory, focus, and overall cognitive well-being.

12 Brain Health Questions to Ask Your Doctor This New Year
Boosting brain health in the New Year can begin with a simple step: consulting your neurologist or primary care physician about 12 key factors for brain protection. ()
“Neurologists are the experts in brain health, with the training and insight needed to help you keep your brain in top shape throughout life,” said American Academy of Neurology President Carlayne E. Jackson, M.D., FAAN. “The American Academy of Neurology’s Brain Health Initiative is leading the way, improving brain health for all by providing neurologists with important information on preventive neurology. This article can serve as a great conversation starter for you and your physician about ways to keep your brain healthy.”

Brain Boosters from Exercise and Diet
Brain Boosters from Exercise and Diet
Unlock your brain''s full potential with these mind-boosting secrets! Discover the power of brain-boosting exercise, diet, and lifestyle.
The article includes questions for each of the factors that you can discuss with your physician.

  • Sleep: Are you able to get sufficient sleep to feel rested?
  • Affect, mood and mental health: Do you have concerns about your mood, anxiety, or stress?
  • Food, diet and supplements: Do you have concerns about getting enough or healthy enough food, or have any questions about supplements or vitamins?
  • Exercise: Do you find ways to fit physical exercise into your life?
  • Supportive social interactions: Do you have regular contact with close friends or family, and do you have enough support from people?
  • Trauma avoidance: Do you wear seatbelts and helmets, and use car seats for children?
  • Blood pressure: Have you had problems with high blood pressure at home or at doctor visits, or do you have any concerns about blood pressure treatment or getting a blood pressure cuff at home?
  • Risks, genetic and metabolic factors: Do you have trouble controlling blood sugar or cholesterol? Is there a neurological disease that runs in your family?
  • Affordability and adherence: Do you have any trouble with the cost of your medicines?
  • Infection: Are you up to date on vaccines, and do you have enough information about those vaccines?
  • Negative exposures: Do you smoke, drink more than one to two drinks per day, or use nonprescription drugs? Do you drink well water, or live in an area with known air or water pollution?
  • Social and structural determinants of health: Do you have concerns about keeping housing, having transportation, having access to care and medical insurance, or being physically or emotionally safe from harm?
By discussing these factors with your neurologist or primary care physician, they can then provide advice, medical care and resources to help you take steps to improve your brain health.

“Continued advocacy by neurologists, including efforts to fund scientific research and improve access to health care, improves brain health on a national level,” said author Linda M. Selwa, MD, of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. “Our article shows there are many ways to improve brain health individually. Resolving to improve your brain health in the new year is a great start.”

Brain-Boosting Secrets: 6 Proven Tips from Ancient Indian Wisdom
Brain-Boosting Secrets: 6 Proven Tips from Ancient Indian Wisdom
Looking for natural ways to improve brain health? Discover 6 time-tested tips from traditional Indian knowledge for better memory, focus, and mental clarity.
Reference:
  1. Characterization of age-associated gene expression changes in mouse sweat glands - (https://www.aging-us.com/article/205776/text)
Source-Newswise
Diet Plans to Pick from in the New Year
Diet Plans to Pick from in the New Year
Confused about New Year diet plans in 2024? Wondering which one suits you best? Explore heart-friendly options like the ''Mediterranean'' or the flexible ''Flexitarian''.
Ten Super Foods to Boost your Brain Power
Ten Super Foods to Boost your Brain Power
Enhance your brain health by adding super foods to your daily diet. Here are 10 of them.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education