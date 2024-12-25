12 Brain Health Questions to Ask Your Doctor This New Year

Kickstart the New Year with better brain health! Ask your doctor these 12 essential questions to boost memory, focus, and overall cognitive well-being.



Sleep: Are you able to get sufficient sleep to feel rested?

Affect, mood and mental health: Do you have concerns about your mood, anxiety, or stress?

Food, diet and supplements: Do you have concerns about getting enough or healthy enough food, or have any questions about supplements or vitamins?

Exercise: Do you find ways to fit physical exercise into your life?

Supportive social interactions: Do you have regular contact with close friends or family, and do you have enough support from people?

Trauma avoidance: Do you wear seatbelts and helmets, and use car seats for children?

Blood pressure: Have you had problems with high blood pressure at home or at doctor visits, or do you have any concerns about blood pressure treatment or getting a blood pressure cuff at home?

Risks, genetic and metabolic factors: Do you have trouble controlling blood sugar or cholesterol? Is there a neurological disease that runs in your family?

Affordability and adherence: Do you have any trouble with the cost of your medicines?

Infection: Are you up to date on vaccines, and do you have enough information about those vaccines?

Negative exposures: Do you smoke, drink more than one to two drinks per day, or use nonprescription drugs? Do you drink well water, or live in an area with known air or water pollution?

Social and structural determinants of health: Do you have concerns about keeping housing, having transportation, having access to care and medical insurance, or being physically or emotionally safe from harm?

can begin with a simple step: consulting your neurologist or primary care physician aboutfor brain protection. ( )“Neurologists are the experts in brain health, with the training and insight needed to help you keep your brain in top shape throughout life,” said American Academy of Neurology President Carlayne E. Jackson, M.D., FAAN. “The American Academy of Neurology’s Brain Health Initiative is leading the way, improving brain health for all by providing neurologists with important information on preventive neurology. This article can serve as a great conversation starter for you and your physician about ways to keep your brain healthy.”The article includes questions for each of the factors that you can discuss with your physician.By discussing these factors with your neurologist or primary care physician, they can then provide advice, medical care and resources to help you take steps to improve your brain health.“Continued advocacy by neurologists, including efforts to fund scientific research and improve access to health care, improves brain health on a national level,” said author Linda M. Selwa, MD, of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. “Our article shows there are many ways to improve brain health individually. Resolving to improve your brain health in the new year is a great start.”Source-Newswise