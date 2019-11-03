111 Lives Claimed In 2 Months Due To Swine Flu In Gujarat

Swine flu has claimed 111 lives in just two months in Gujarat. However, the State Health Department claims the disease had declined in the past few days.



With an average of 500 cases per week, 743 cases of influenza were registered between February 18 and February 24.

Since January 1, 3,685 cases have been registered. Of these, 82 per cent have recovered and about 15 per cent (562 patients) are undergoing treatment.



‘Swine flu or H1N1 is a type of influenza that primarily originated in pigs and spread from person to person. The infection shows up with cold-like symptoms, cough, fever, diarrhea, and fatigue.’ "After reaching the plateau, the trend is now moving downwards," Health Commissioner Jayanti Ravi said. "Casualties are around 3 per cent," Ravi said.



"On instructions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, we have instructed the district hospitals to be equipped with permanent isolation wards as the seasonal flu has now become regular," she said.



All the medical and paramedical staff are being vaccinated every three months, she said.



"We will be also carry out an audit of deaths and analyse the causes to curb the disease."







