11-Year-Old Conquers Guillain-Barré, a Rare Neurological Disease

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare neurological disorder causing rapid muscle weakness and paralysis.



Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Jayesh, an 11-year-old boy, was admitted to the hospital on 13th September 2024, presenting with pain and weakness in his lower limbs, which quickly progressed to complete paralysis of all limbs and respiratory muscles.This critical condition required ventilation in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for 10 days. He was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological condition that occurs in 1-2 cases per 100,000 people.to prevent it from becoming life-threatening. Dr. Vijay Sharma, who led Jayesh's care, stated, “Cases like this highlight the importance of timely intervention and multidisciplinary care in neurology. While rare, Guillain-Barré syndrome is serious, and with early diagnosis and comprehensive rehabilitation, children can make remarkable recoveries,” said Dr. Vijay Sharma, Associate Director & Head of Pediatric Neurology & Child Development at Asian Hospital.The hospital's dedicated pediatric team provided around-the-clock care, focusing on respiratory support during Jayesh's critical phase in the PICU. Once stabilized, he was transferred to the pediatric ward for an intensive rehabilitation program. Over the course of a month, Jayesh received physical therapy to rebuild strength, speech therapy to restore communication, and psychological support for emotional well-being.Today, Jayesh has regained significant strength, can sit with minimal support, and communicates clearly. Although he is improving, he will continue extensive rehabilitation at the Asian Child Development Centre with a team of specialist therapists to help him regain full mobility.The family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and staff for their unwavering dedication and care, which brought hope during a challenging time.Source-Medindia